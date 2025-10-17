403
Zee Business Presents Special Show Series On Muhurat Trading 2025
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) As Diwali illuminates India with hope and new beginnings, the nation's financial community prepares for Muhurat Trading - the sacred hour marking the dawn of Samvat 2082, when faith and finance unite and every trade becomes a prayer for prosperity. Upholding this revered tradition, Zee Business, India's No.1 Business news channel, is set to present an exclusive, grand special show series on Muhurat Trading 2025, celebrating the unique blend of spirituality, market wisdom, and investor optimism that defines this festive moment.
More than a market ritual, Muhurat Trading embodies the fusion of India's cultural soul and financial spirit, with Zee Business ensuring that every market moment echoes the voice of its investors. This year marks a significant milestone, as the channel's consistent advocacy to shift the session to the afternoon has been acknowledged by the stock exchanges. The new trading window of 1:45 pm to 2:45 pm allows investors to participate in the auspicious hour while celebrating Lakshmi Puja with their families. This also highlights Zee Business's deep connection with investor sentiment and its commitment to making financial participation more inclusive and convenient. By bridging tradition with timing, the channel has transformed Muhurat Trading into a truly meaningful experience - uniting markets, families, and faith, and demonstrating how responsible media can drive positive change.
To mark this milestone, Zee Business has curated a powerful lineup of shows like Gullakh Mein Lakshmi Shubh Mangal Nivesh, Economy Dumdar Diwali Shandaar- with esteemed market guests - Nilesh Shah, Ramdeo Agarwal, Sunil Singhania, Madhu Kela, Manish Chokhani, Sameer Arora, Ridham Desai, Vijay Kedia, Mihir Vora,Ashish Somaiya, A Bala, Vikram Kotak and others and live coverage of Muhurat Trading Special that will air on Tuesday, October 21 from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm, featuring festive visuals, expert insights, and the pulse of the trading floors. The programming will include live reporting from the stock exchanges, special commentary by The Market Guru - Anil Singhvi, and exclusive conversations with leading market voices including Nilesh Shah and Ramdeo Agrawal, who will decode the investment themes and growth sectors that could define Samvat 2082. The special broadcast will also celebrate the festive spirit through traditional elements, investor stories, and cultural reflections of optimism and wealth creation.
Sharing his thoughts on the occasion, Mr. Anil Singhvi, Managing Editor, Zee Business, highlighted, "Muhurat Trading is a moment when every trade carries a prayer and every investor embraces hope. By advocating for the timing shift, Zee Business has ensured that this celebration of prosperity becomes accessible to everyone, blending tradition with modern convenience and reinforcing the trust investors place in the markets."
Echoing this vision, Mr. Karan Abhishek Singh, CEO of ZMCL, highlighted, "This auspicious trading session represents both new beginnings and informed decision-making. By supporting the revised timing, ZMCL is ensuring that investors can engage meaningfully in the markets while preserving the festive spirit of Diwali. Our focus is on bridging tradition with modern financial participation, delivering trusted insights and guidance across our network to help viewers start Samvat 2082 with clarity and confidence."
As the country celebrates Diwali, Zee Business continues to light the path toward prosperity, growth, and informed investing, reminding every viewer that true wealth begins with wisdom and faith.
