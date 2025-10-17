Thousands Of Palestinians Perform Friday Prayer At Al-Aqsa Mosque

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 17 (Petra)-- Despite the Israeli occupation authorities' stringent military restrictions on entrance to the mosque, tens of thousands of people gathered at the Al-Aqsa Mosque/Al-Haram Al-Sharif for Friday prayer since the early hours of the morning.In the Old City of Jerusalem, close to the Lions' Gate and Damascus Gate, occupation troops tightened the noose, according to the Palestinian News Agency (WAFA). They set up many checkpoints, arrested young men, checked their ID cards, assaulted some, and prevented others from entering the mosque.