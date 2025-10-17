Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kazakhstan, ISO Keen To Strengthen Partnership

Kazakhstan, ISO Keen To Strengthen Partnership


2025-10-17 09:05:25
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 17. Kazakhstan and the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) are interested in further strengthening their productive partnership and exploring new avenues for cooperation, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh president.

This was discussed during a meeting between President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and ISO Secretary-General Sergio Mujica.

Tokayev emphasized that the ISO is a highly respected institution that plays a key role in shaping the foundations of global trade, innovation, and sustainable development. He noted the significant potential for joint projects between Kazakhstan and ISO, particularly in the areas of digital transformation and sustainability.

For his part, Mujica praised Kazakhstan's efforts to develop its national standardization system and digital technologies. He also acknowledged the country's active engagement with ISO and its readiness to adopt international standards.

The worldwide Organization for Standardization (ISO) is an autonomous, non-governmental entity that formulates and disseminates voluntary worldwide standards to guarantee the safety, reliability, and quality of products, services, and systems. It constitutes a worldwide network of national standards organizations representing 174 nations, with a Central Secretariat located in Geneva, Switzerland.

MENAFN17102025000187011040ID1110211130

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search