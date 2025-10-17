Kazakhstan, ISO Keen To Strengthen Partnership
This was discussed during a meeting between President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and ISO Secretary-General Sergio Mujica.
Tokayev emphasized that the ISO is a highly respected institution that plays a key role in shaping the foundations of global trade, innovation, and sustainable development. He noted the significant potential for joint projects between Kazakhstan and ISO, particularly in the areas of digital transformation and sustainability.
For his part, Mujica praised Kazakhstan's efforts to develop its national standardization system and digital technologies. He also acknowledged the country's active engagement with ISO and its readiness to adopt international standards.
The worldwide Organization for Standardization (ISO) is an autonomous, non-governmental entity that formulates and disseminates voluntary worldwide standards to guarantee the safety, reliability, and quality of products, services, and systems. It constitutes a worldwide network of national standards organizations representing 174 nations, with a Central Secretariat located in Geneva, Switzerland.
