Uzbekistan, Russia Set To Sign New Agreements At Regional Council Forum
The event is being organized by the Ministry of Economic Development of the Russian Federation, the Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan, and the Government of the Moscow Region. The Russian delegation will be headed by Denis Manturov, First Deputy Prime Minister of Russia, while the Uzbek delegation will be led by the Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan.
The Council's program includes a comprehensive set of activities aimed at strengthening Russian-Uzbek collaboration. The forum will feature a plenary session of the Council, meetings of the Russian-Uzbek and Uzbek-Russian Business Councils, as well as thematic panel discussions on key areas of cooperation, including the development of e-commerce, industrial investment, transport and logistics coordination, energy project implementation, and collaboration in the agro-industrial sector.
Following the II Council of Regions, participants are expected to identify new directions for cooperation, sign specific agreements between regions and business entities from both countries, and outline ways to overcome existing obstacles in the development of trade and economic relations
