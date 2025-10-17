Cadenza Orchestra To Give Concert In Honor Of National Composer

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

On October 23, Cadenza Contemporary Orchestra will hold a concert at the International Mugham Center dedicated to the 90th anniversary of the birth of prominent representative of the national composer school, holder of the state orders "Shohrat" and "Sharaf," and People's Artist of Azerbaijan, Khayyam Mirzazadeh (1935-2018), Azernews reports.

The concert "Khayyam Mirzazadeh – 90", organized by the Baku Contemporary Music Society, will feature compositions by the composer written in different years: Monolog, Ohne, Pianto, and Memory.

The concert's soloists are Aynur Akhadova (violin), Khumay Gasimzade (piano), and Farida Mammadova (soprano). Admission is free.

Since 2016, the Cadenza Contemporary Orchestra has been actively participating in both local and international festivals.

The orchestra aims to preserve the traditions of modern musical performance in Azerbaijan and develop the traditions of modern musical ensembles created in the country.

The artistic director of the orchestra is the composer Turkar Gasimzada.

