Claim Time Solicitors Highlights Surge In Workplace Injury Claims Amid Economic Pressures

Recent figures from the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) reveal that 124 workers lost their lives in workplace accidents during 2024/25, with construction accounting for 35 deaths and agriculture, forestry and fishing recording 23. Together, these two industries made up nearly half of all fatalities.

Beyond fatalities, work-related ill health continues to place a heavy burden on workers and the economy. In 2023/24, 1.7 million people were suffering from work-related ill health. Of these, 776,000 cases were stress, depression or anxiety, and 543,000 were musculoskeletal disorders (MSDs). Non-fatal injuries are widespread, with 604,000 workers reporting an injury through the Labour Force Survey, and 61,663 injuries formally recorded under RIDDOR.

The cost to the economy is significant. In 2023/24, 33.7 million working days were lost to work-related ill health and injury, including 16.4 million due to stress, depression or anxiet and 7.8 million due to MSDs. The HSE estimates that the overall cost of workplace injuries and ill health reached £21.6 billion in 2022/23.

This surge is closely linked to economic strain. As inflation, energy costs and supply chain disruptions weigh heavily on businesses, many employers are being forced to reduce investment in training, maintenance and health and safety measures. At the same time, employees struggling with the cost-of-living crisis are increasingly working through illness or exhaustion, creating conditions that heighten the risk of accidents and long-term health problems.

High-risk industries such as construction, agriculture, healthcare, retail and manufacturing remain at the forefront, but mental health issues are also rising across office-based professions as job insecurity and workloads increase.

The firm is calling for stronger enforcement, including more frequent inspections and higher penalties for non-compliance in dangerous sectors, as well as revised legal duties requiring employers to take a proactive approach to occupational health. Statutory protections around sick pay and mental health should apply from the first day of employment, and workplace law must evolve to cover emerging work patterns in the gig economy, hybrid roles and zero-hours contracts.

“Our clients' experiences reflect what the data already shows,” said Yousaf Khan, Director at Claim Time Solicitors.“Workers are under immense pressure, and many are being put in harm's way by circumstances they cannot control. Preventable injuries, untreated mental health problems and unsafe workplaces are all becoming more common. The law must evolve to address these challenges and ensure workers are not left vulnerable during difficult economic times.”

Claim Time Solicitors is a specialist personal injury law firm dedicated to helping clients secure fair compensation for both physical and psychological harm.

