No Odegaard, No Problem: Arsenal Fans Back Squad Depth After Arteta Confirms Captain Out For Weeks

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard is set to be sidelined for several weeks with a knee injury, adding to the club's growing list of absentees. Despite the setback and a goal drought for striker Viktor Gyokeres, manager Mikel Arteta remains confident.

Arsenal face a challenging period ahead as manager Mikel Arteta confirmed captain Martin Odegaard will be sidelined for several weeks with a medial collateral ligament (MCL) injury in his left knee. The Norwegian midfielder's absence adds to Arsenal's growing injury list, which already includes Gabriel Jesus, Kai Havertz, and Noni Madueke-all dealing with knee problems.​

Could miss action in November

Speaking ahead of Saturday's crucial trip to Fulham at Craven Cottage, Arteta acknowledged the unfortunate timing. "He will be weeks. No definite date for his return, but he is evolving well. It's very unlucky what is happening with him," the Spanish manager told reporters. Odegaard could potentially miss action until after the November international break, though Arteta emphasized it's too early to provide a definitive timeline.​

Third injury setback

This marks the third injury setback for Odegaard this season. The 26-year-old previously missed time due to shoulder issues against Leeds United in August and Nottingham Forest in September, becoming the first Premier League player ever to be substituted before halftime in three consecutive starts. He was forced off after just 30 minutes during Arsenal's 2-0 victory over West Ham on October 4.​

Social Media Reaction

The reaction from Arsenal fans were rather mixed as many think the team has enough squad depth at the moment to counter this setback. Check out some reactions:

Odegaard out n no one is shaken We used to pray for days like these

Zubimendi available is good news, but 'weeks' for Odegaard feels like a data leak waiting to happen. Seriously, protect that health info.

Bro we need Saka and Odegaard injury free for the whole season man.. rest idc Abhi Martinez (@ImAbhishek_5) October 17, 2025

It my Argument remains that Odegaard is the best CAM we have at Arsenal especially when it comes to playing behind an actual striker...he shows it almost every match when he plays behind Haaland...it's unfortunate injury hasn't let him play with Gyokeres more often

Declan Rice's Evolving Midfield Role

With Odegaard's prolonged absence, Arteta has adapted his tactical approach, particularly regarding Declan Rice's responsibilities. The England international has taken on increased leadership duties in Arsenal's midfield this season.

"I think he is adapting to the qualities that we have, we have certain chemistries and certain relationships that you notice," Arteta explained. "With eight new players in the squad, different things emerge. We are trying to maximise his qualities and relationship with others to give the team the best capacity to perform."​

Piero Hincapie Set for Debut

Arsenal fans have reason for excitement as defender Piero Hincapie returned to training this week and could make his first start for the club. Arteta praised the young defender's attributes, saying, "What you're going to see is aggression and determination. This is a player who goes full gas into every single action, especially defending. This is a player who is very clean on the ball, someone who wants to penetrate with the ball".​

Viktor Gyokeres Goal Drought Doesn't Worry Arteta

Despite Viktor Gyokeres enduring a six-game goalless streak for Arsenal-extending to eight matches including international duty with Sweden-Arteta remains confident in his summer signing's contributions.​

The Swedish striker, who scored an astonishing 97 goals in 102 appearances for Sporting CP, has managed just three goals in 14 games for club and country this season, with his last strike coming against Nottingham Forest on September 13.​

However, Arteta defended his striker's overall impact. "He brings so much to the team. I told him before the first meetings that the nine that I want don't score for six games can handle that. If you put the number nine shirt on for Arsenal, I have to act in a different way and we want more," Arteta stated.​

"The first thing is that that's something that is going to give you something extra. But also, he creates an environment and space, and with the talent that we have in the team, everyone will benefit from that," the manager added.​

Statistical analysis supports Arteta's assessment. Gyokeres makes more runs challenging opposition defenses than almost any striker in the Premier League, nearly double what Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus averaged last season. This movement creates crucial spaces for Arsenal's attacking players to exploit.​

Arsenal travel to Craven Cottage sitting atop the Premier League table, having won eight of their last ten matches across all competitions. Despite facing Fulham-a side that has caused them problems in recent seasons-the Gunners will be confident of extending their winning run and maintaining their title challenge.