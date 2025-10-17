Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced For October 16Th
| Eastern
Time (ET)
|Presentation
|Ticker(s)
|9:30 AM ET
|Crushmetric
|AQSE: CUSH
|10:00 AM ET
|Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited
|OTCQB: ZAPPF
|10:30 AM ET
|Hillcrest Energy Technologies Inc.
|OTCQB: HLRTF | CSE: HEAT
|11:00 AM ET
|Equipmake Holdings
|AQSE: EQIP
|11:30 AM ET
|Royalties Inc.
|OTCQID: ROYIF | CSE: RI
|12:30 PM ET
|BacTech Environmental Corporation
|OTCQB: BCCEF | CSE: BAC
|1:00 PM ET
|Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc.
|OTCQX: PYNKF | TSXV: PINK
|1:30 PM ET
|Panel – North American Cross-Trading Opportunities at a Glance
|2:00 PM ET
|Sulnox Group plc
|OTCQX: SNOXF | AQSE: SNOX
|2:30 PM ET
|Abitibi Metals Corp.
|OTCQB: AMQFF | CSE: AMQ
|3:00 PM ET
|Rocket Doctor AI Inc.
|OTCQB: AIRDF | CSE: AIDR
|3:30 PM ET
|Tartisan Nickel Corp.
|OTCQB: TTSRF | CSE: TN
|4:00 PM ET
|PharmAla Biotech Holdings Inc.
|OTCQB: MDXXF | CSE: MDMA
|4:30 PM ET
|Falconedge
|AQSE: EDGE
About Virtual Investor Conferences ®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.
Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.
