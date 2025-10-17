K'taka Govt Trying To Ban RSS To Please Some Selected Persons: MP Minister
He said that the Congress had banned RSS during Mahatma Gandhi's assassination and then during Indira Gandhi's regime; therefore, they (Congress) are aware of the repercussions of such a step.
"Even during the Mahatma Gandhi assassination, the Congress tried to ban the RSS, but it did not end the organisation. Nehru said he would dissolve it, yet it survived. Later, during the Emergency, Indira Gandhi imprisoned RSS members, but the organisation persisted. Karnataka government's plan will not succeed," Parmar told IANS.
He stated that RSS is a social organisation, which is dedicated to serving the nation, and putting a prohibition on it from participating in the government's programmes would be a big mistake.
According to reports, the Karnataka government is set to bring a new bill to the cabinet titled“Regulation of Use of Government Premises and Properties Bill – 2025,” aimed at curbing the activities of organisations like the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in government properties.
The controversy was ignited after Priyank Kharge wrote to the Karnataka Chief Minister to prohibit RSS 'shakhas' on government premises, alleging they instil negative ideas in youth.
Karnataka's IT and BT Minister Priyank Kharge has also written to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah again, for disciplinary action against government employees having links with the RSS.
In a letter dated October 13, which was released on Thursday, Kharge cited the Karnataka Civil Services (Conduct) Rules and pointed out that government employees are barred from being members or participating in the activities of any organisation linked with the RSS.
