Kantara Chapter 1 OTT Release: Netflix Or Prime Video Or Jiohotstar? When, Where To Watch Rishab Shetty's Film

Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 continues to have a remarkable run at the global box office, grossing more than Rs 670 crore. The film's unprecedented success has established a new standard for regional cinema globally.

Many people are already predicting when the film will be available on OTT, even though it is now attracting a large number of people to theatres to early trade sources, Kantara Chapter 1 will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The film will be released in many Indian languages, including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

People believe that the Hindi-dubbed version will be released roughly eight weeks after the film premieres in theatres. However, the massive streaming service has yet to release any formal announcements.

According to industry sources, Kantara Chapter 1 will be available for digital purchase around four weeks following its theatrical release. This will occur around October 30, 2025. The OTT release may be delayed even further because the film performed so well at the box office and continues to do so in theatres.

Following the film's success, Rishab Shetty expressed his heartfelt gratitude to fans all across the world. He stated that Kantara Chapter 1 was always intended to be a film that honours culture, spirituality, and interpersonal ties. He can't believe how much it's impacted people's life.

Fans are pleased that Kantara Chapter 1 is not yet accessible on Amazon Prime Video because it is still performing well in theatres. It may be released in late October, but it might be pushed back due to its success at the box office.

Kantara Chapter 1 is an epic because it discusses personal identity, standing up to injustice, and being welcoming to everybody. Kantara Chapter 1's action scenes and fast-paced, effects-filled images are crafted to leave a lasting impression on you.