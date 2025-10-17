Boston Scientific To Acquire Privately-Held Pain Solutions Developer Nalu Medical For About $533M
Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) said on Friday that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire privately held medical technology company Nalu Medical for an upfront cash payment of approximately $533 million for equity not currently owned by the company.
Nalu is developing minimally invasive solutions for patients with chronic pain, and Boston Scientific has been a strategic investor in the company since 2017.
The transaction is expected to be completed in the first half of 2026, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The transaction is not expected to impact Boston Scientific's adjusted earnings per share (EPS) in 2026. However, the company expects it to be slightly accretive to adjusted EPS in 2027 and increasingly accretive thereafter.
BSX shares traded down 1% in the pre-market session at the time of writing.
