Umazi Backs Techuk Vision Predicting Decentralised Digital Identity Will Be Commonplace By 2030

MENAFN - Pressat) The new techUK roadmap calls for trusted, reusable digital IDs to combat fraud and enable secure transactions across the UK's emerging £100 billion digital-asset economy.

The latest report from techUK, “2030 Vision: A Roadmap for Building a Digital Assets Economy,” sets out how the UK can position itself as a global leader in digital assets and blockchain by 2030. The findings have been welcomed by Umazi, a leader in digital identity verification solutions.

The report predicts that by 2030, £100 billion in tokenised real-world assets will be traded annually on UK digital exchanges, and one fifth of commercial real estate and private funds will be tokenised. It also highlights the role of trusted, identity-anchored systems in reducing fraud, a pressing issue given the £51.3 billion in illicit crypto transactions recorded in 2024.

Cindy van Niekerk, CEO of Umaz, described the report as“eye-opening” and a pivotal step toward establishing trust in a rapidly evolving digital economy.

“The UK is on the edge of a digital revolution that could make us global leaders in blockchain and digital assets,” said van Niekerk.“If we harness our strengths in financial services and innovation, we can shape decentralised technologies that define the next generation of trusted transactions.”

techUK's roadmap places digital identity and verification at the heart of a resilient digital asset ecosystem. Umazi's decentralised digital corporate identification platform enables reusable, verifiable business identities that make programmable finance, payments, and fraud prevention both secure and compliant.

“Building trusted digital infrastructure with verified participants is not optional, it is foundational,” added van Niekerk.“Decentralised digital identity will soon be commonplace, cutting onboarding friction, reducing identity fraud, and paving the way for automated compliance.”

Van Niekerk noted that Umazi's mission directly aligns with techUK's vision for trusted corridors that enable secure digital asset transfers.

“The UK's 2030 goal for a trusted digital economy requires a portable trust infrastructure,” she continued.“Reusable KYB and KYC technologies, built on decentralised identity frameworks, will be critical in fighting data leaks and fraud. Umazi is already driving this practical adoption across finance and beyond.”

Through its work in programmable payments, distributed ledger technology, and fraud prevention, Umazi is helping to build the decentralised corporate identification systems that will underpin a secure, transparent, and resilient digital economy.

– ENDS –

About Umazi

Umazi is revolutionising corporate due diligence with an AI-powered, Web3-enabled compliance and identity platform. By offering reusable digital identity solutions, real-time AI-generated risk assessments, and automated compliance orchestration, Umazi significantly decreases compliance costs, accelerates onboarding, and fosters trust through verifiable credentials. Our decentralised trust network ensures seamless, secure identity verification across various industries.