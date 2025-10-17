Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Court In Baramulla Declares Hizb Chief Proclaimed Offender

2025-10-17 08:09:28
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
Syed Salahuddin

Srinagar- A court in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district has declared Pakistan-based Hizbul Mujahideen chief Mohammad Yousuf Shah alias Syed Salah-ud-Din as a proclaimed offender in a 2012 case, police have said.

The court of the chief judicial magistrate, Sopore, has declared Shah a proclaimed offender under section 153-B of the Ranbir Penal Code (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) and section 506 of the Indian Penal Code (criminal intimidation).

“The war against terror continues: J&K Police secures proclamation orders against the proscribed self-styled Commander of Hizbul Mujahideen, Md Yousuf Shah alias Syed Salahuddin, who has been provided sanctuary by #Pakistan, in FIR 67/2012 of PS Dangiwacha!” the Jammu and Kashmir Police said on X.

In July this year, a National Investigation Agency (NIA) court here declared Shah a proclaimed offender under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The court in Srinagar had issued a proclamation requiring the appearance of Shah, resident of Soibugh, Badgam, in connection with serious charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Ranbir Penal Code.

