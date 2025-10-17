Designrush Reveals Top Web And App Agencies Amid 70% Low-Code Adoption Trend
The recognition comes as site performance becomes a key factor in business growth and customer retention.
According to BrowserStack, 40% of visitors leave if a page takes more than three seconds to load. As users expect instant, seamless experiences, developers are rethinking how digital products are planned and built.
"This same expectation for speed and efficiency is shaping the next wave of app development," said Sergio Oliveira, Director of Development at DesignRush. "In 2025, mobile app development is defined by this demand for speed, but also by the intelligent integration of AI, Web3, and automation. To meet these expectations, many development teams are embracing faster, smarter models powered by AI, automation, and low-code platforms."
Forbes predicts that 70% of new enterprise applications will be built using low-code or no-code tools in 2025, signaling a clear move toward efficiency and scalability in software development.
With performance and reliability now driving business outcomes, DesignRush recognizes the agencies setting the standard for effective, scalable digital products.
The top web development and mobile app development agencies for October 2025 are:
1. Readysalted
- Location: Newcastle upon Tyne, U.K. Industries: Higher Education, Government and Public Sector, Financial Services Website: co
2. Nullus Inc
- Location: Calgary, Alberta, Canada Industries: Professional Services & Businesses, Clubs & Organizations, Personal Brands / Individuals Website: nullus
3. The Web & Social LTD
- Location: London, England Industries: Education & E-Learning, Religious & Community Organizations, Retail & E-Commerce Website: co
4. Codeinclusive
- Location: Jaipur, India Industries: eCommerce & Retail, Creative Agencies & Studios, Startups & Small Businesses Website: codeinclusive
5. Skyweb3 Agency
- Location: Casablanca, Morocco Industries: Startups & Small Businesses, eCommerce & Retail, Professional Services & Enterprises Website: skyweb3agency
6. A SQUARE SOLUTIONS
- Location: Lucknow, India Industries: Enterprise IT & Technology, Healthcare & Education, Financial Services Website: asquaresolution
7. Blackjay
- Location: New Hampshire, USA Industries: Engineering & Technical Firms, Professional Services, Startups & Enterprises Website:
8. Zenithis
- Location: Delaware, USA Industries: eCommerce, Design, Transportation & Logistics Website: zenithis/en
9. DopyApp
- Location: Kafr El-Shaikh, Egypt Industries: eCommerce & Retail, Professional Services, Startups & Small Businesses Website: dopyapp
10. Host Web IT
- Location: Jiapur, India Industries: eCommerce & Retail, Professional Services, Startups & Small Businesses Website: hostwebit
11. DeveloPress
- Location: Lublin, Poland Industries: Fintech & Financial Services, Technology & IT, Marketing & Advertising Website: developress
12. Madison Media Services
- Location: Wisconsin, USA Industries: Home Services & Contractors, Healthcare & Wellness, Hospitality & Food Services Website: madisonmediaservices
13. IIH Global
- Location: Rickmansworth, U.K. Industries: Healthcare & Medical, Real Estate & Property, eCommerce & Retail Website: iihglobal
14. Axisvert
- Location: Bogura, Bangladesh Industries: Plumbing & Trenchless Pipe Lining, Education & Online Courses, Local Service Providers Website: axisvert
15. Mosaic Labs
- Location: Córdoba, Argentina Industries: Healthcare & Medical, eCommerce & Retail, Education & E-Learning Website: mosaiclabs
16. Alora
- Location: Buenos Aires, Argentina Industries: Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs), eCommerce, Professional Services Website: globalalora
17. Azsol
- Location: Lahore, Pakistan Industries: Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs), eCommerce, Professional Services Website: azsol
18. Tantrija
- Location: Ajmer, India Industries: Cryptocurrency & Blockchain, FinTech, Gaming & Entertainment Website: tantrija
19. Einnovention Software Solutions
- Location: Michigan, USA Industries: eCommerce, Education & EdTech Website: einnovention
20. Midtown Tech
- Location: New York City, New York, USA Industries: Healthcare, Retail & Finance, Professional Services Firms Website: midtown
21. Studio Fx
- Location: Coimbatore, India Industries: Real Estate, Medicine, Travel & Tourism, Construction, Telecom Website: studiofx
Brands can explore the top web development and mobile app development agencies by location, size, average hourly rate, and portfolio - all on DesignRush.
