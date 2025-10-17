Designrush Reveals Top Web And App Agencies Amid 70% Low-Code Adoption Trend

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 17, 2025) - Leading B2B platform DesignRush has announced its list of top web development and mobile app development agencies for October 2025.

The recognition comes as site performance becomes a key factor in business growth and customer retention.

According to BrowserStack, 40% of visitors leave if a page takes more than three seconds to load. As users expect instant, seamless experiences, developers are rethinking how digital products are planned and built.

"This same expectation for speed and efficiency is shaping the next wave of app development," said Sergio Oliveira, Director of Development at DesignRush. "In 2025, mobile app development is defined by this demand for speed, but also by the intelligent integration of AI, Web3, and automation. To meet these expectations, many development teams are embracing faster, smarter models powered by AI, automation, and low-code platforms."

Forbes predicts that 70% of new enterprise applications will be built using low-code or no-code tools in 2025, signaling a clear move toward efficiency and scalability in software development.

With performance and reliability now driving business outcomes, DesignRush recognizes the agencies setting the standard for effective, scalable digital products.

The top web development and mobile app development agencies for October 2025 are:

1. Readysalted



Location: Newcastle upon Tyne, U.K.

Industries: Higher Education, Government and Public Sector, Financial Services Website: co

2. Nullus Inc



Location: Calgary, Alberta, Canada

Industries: Professional Services & Businesses, Clubs & Organizations, Personal Brands / Individuals Website: nullus

3. The Web & Social LTD



Location: London, England

Industries: Education & E-Learning, Religious & Community Organizations, Retail & E-Commerce Website: co

4. Codeinclusive



Location: Jaipur, India

Industries: eCommerce & Retail, Creative Agencies & Studios, Startups & Small Businesses Website: codeinclusive

5. Skyweb3 Agency



Location: Casablanca, Morocco

Industries: Startups & Small Businesses, eCommerce & Retail, Professional Services & Enterprises Website: skyweb3agency

6. A SQUARE SOLUTIONS



Location: Lucknow, India

Industries: Enterprise IT & Technology, Healthcare & Education, Financial Services Website: asquaresolution

7. Blackjay



Location: New Hampshire, USA

Industries: Engineering & Technical Firms, Professional Services, Startups & Enterprises Website:

8. Zenithis



Location: Delaware, USA

Industries: eCommerce, Design, Transportation & Logistics Website: zenithis/en

9. DopyApp



Location: Kafr El-Shaikh, Egypt

Industries: eCommerce & Retail, Professional Services, Startups & Small Businesses Website: dopyapp

10. Host Web IT



Location: Jiapur, India

Industries: eCommerce & Retail, Professional Services, Startups & Small Businesses Website: hostwebit

11. DeveloPress



Location: Lublin, Poland

Industries: Fintech & Financial Services, Technology & IT, Marketing & Advertising Website: developress

12. Madison Media Services



Location: Wisconsin, USA

Industries: Home Services & Contractors, Healthcare & Wellness, Hospitality & Food Services Website: madisonmediaservices

13. IIH Global



Location: Rickmansworth, U.K.

Industries: Healthcare & Medical, Real Estate & Property, eCommerce & Retail Website: iihglobal

14. Axisvert



Location: Bogura, Bangladesh

Industries: Plumbing & Trenchless Pipe Lining, Education & Online Courses, Local Service Providers Website: axisvert

15. Mosaic Labs



Location: Córdoba, Argentina

Industries: Healthcare & Medical, eCommerce & Retail, Education & E-Learning Website: mosaiclabs

16. Alora



Location: Buenos Aires, Argentina

Industries: Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs), eCommerce, Professional Services Website: globalalora

17. Azsol



Location: Lahore, Pakistan

Industries: Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs), eCommerce, Professional Services Website: azsol

18. Tantrija



Location: Ajmer, India

Industries: Cryptocurrency & Blockchain, FinTech, Gaming & Entertainment Website: tantrija

19. Einnovention Software Solutions



Location: Michigan, USA

Industries: eCommerce, Education & EdTech Website: einnovention

20. Midtown Tech



Location: New York City, New York, USA

Industries: Healthcare, Retail & Finance, Professional Services Firms Website: midtown

21. Studio Fx



Location: Coimbatore, India

Industries: Real Estate, Medicine, Travel & Tourism, Construction, Telecom Website: studiofx

Brands can explore the top web development and mobile app development agencies by location, size, average hourly rate, and portfolio - all on DesignRush.

