Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Designrush Reveals Top Web And App Agencies Amid 70% Low-Code Adoption Trend


2025-10-17 08:07:03
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 17, 2025) - Leading B2B platform DesignRush has announced its list of top web development and mobile app development agencies for October 2025.

The recognition comes as site performance becomes a key factor in business growth and customer retention.

According to BrowserStack, 40% of visitors leave if a page takes more than three seconds to load. As users expect instant, seamless experiences, developers are rethinking how digital products are planned and built.

"This same expectation for speed and efficiency is shaping the next wave of app development," said Sergio Oliveira, Director of Development at DesignRush. "In 2025, mobile app development is defined by this demand for speed, but also by the intelligent integration of AI, Web3, and automation. To meet these expectations, many development teams are embracing faster, smarter models powered by AI, automation, and low-code platforms."

Forbes predicts that 70% of new enterprise applications will be built using low-code or no-code tools in 2025, signaling a clear move toward efficiency and scalability in software development.

With performance and reliability now driving business outcomes, DesignRush recognizes the agencies setting the standard for effective, scalable digital products.

The top web development and mobile app development agencies for October 2025 are:

1. Readysalted

  • Location: Newcastle upon Tyne, U.K.
  • Industries: Higher Education, Government and Public Sector, Financial Services
  • Website: co

2. Nullus Inc

  • Location: Calgary, Alberta, Canada
  • Industries: Professional Services & Businesses, Clubs & Organizations, Personal Brands / Individuals
  • Website: nullus

3. The Web & Social LTD

  • Location: London, England
  • Industries: Education & E-Learning, Religious & Community Organizations, Retail & E-Commerce
  • Website: co

4. Codeinclusive

  • Location: Jaipur, India
  • Industries: eCommerce & Retail, Creative Agencies & Studios, Startups & Small Businesses
  • Website: codeinclusive

5. Skyweb3 Agency

  • Location: Casablanca, Morocco
  • Industries: Startups & Small Businesses, eCommerce & Retail, Professional Services & Enterprises
  • Website: skyweb3agency

6. A SQUARE SOLUTIONS

  • Location: Lucknow, India
  • Industries: Enterprise IT & Technology, Healthcare & Education, Financial Services
  • Website: asquaresolution

7. Blackjay

  • Location: New Hampshire, USA
  • Industries: Engineering & Technical Firms, Professional Services, Startups & Enterprises
  • Website:

8. Zenithis

  • Location: Delaware, USA
  • Industries: eCommerce, Design, Transportation & Logistics
  • Website: zenithis/en

9. DopyApp

  • Location: Kafr El-Shaikh, Egypt
  • Industries: eCommerce & Retail, Professional Services, Startups & Small Businesses
  • Website: dopyapp

10. Host Web IT

  • Location: Jiapur, India
  • Industries: eCommerce & Retail, Professional Services, Startups & Small Businesses
  • Website: hostwebit

11. DeveloPress

  • Location: Lublin, Poland
  • Industries: Fintech & Financial Services, Technology & IT, Marketing & Advertising
  • Website: developress

12. Madison Media Services

  • Location: Wisconsin, USA
  • Industries: Home Services & Contractors, Healthcare & Wellness, Hospitality & Food Services
  • Website: madisonmediaservices

13. IIH Global

  • Location: Rickmansworth, U.K.
  • Industries: Healthcare & Medical, Real Estate & Property, eCommerce & Retail
  • Website: iihglobal

14. Axisvert

  • Location: Bogura, Bangladesh
  • Industries: Plumbing & Trenchless Pipe Lining, Education & Online Courses, Local Service Providers
  • Website: axisvert

15. Mosaic Labs

  • Location: Córdoba, Argentina
  • Industries: Healthcare & Medical, eCommerce & Retail, Education & E-Learning
  • Website: mosaiclabs

16. Alora

  • Location: Buenos Aires, Argentina
  • Industries: Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs), eCommerce, Professional Services
  • Website: globalalora

17. Azsol

  • Location: Lahore, Pakistan
  • Industries: Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs), eCommerce, Professional Services
  • Website: azsol

18. Tantrija

  • Location: Ajmer, India
  • Industries: Cryptocurrency & Blockchain, FinTech, Gaming & Entertainment
  • Website: tantrija

19. Einnovention Software Solutions

  • Location: Michigan, USA
  • Industries: eCommerce, Education & EdTech
  • Website: einnovention

20. Midtown Tech

  • Location: New York City, New York, USA
  • Industries: Healthcare, Retail & Finance, Professional Services Firms
  • Website: midtown

21. Studio Fx

  • Location: Coimbatore, India
  • Industries: Real Estate, Medicine, Travel & Tourism, Construction, Telecom
  • Website: studiofx

Brands can explore the top web development and mobile app development agencies by location, size, average hourly rate, and portfolio - all on DesignRush.

About DesignRush

DesignRush is a B2B marketplace and media platform connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews and agency ranking lists, awards, knowledge resources, and personalized agency recommendations for vetted projects.

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

