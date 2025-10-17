Hologram Circus Show To Be Held In Baku For First Time

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

From October 17 to November 30, Sea Breeze Circus will host the premiere of a show that blends art and technology in a unified space of light, music, and visual effects, Azernews reports.

This modern circus performance reinterprets traditional genres, giving them a fresh sound.

The program will feature performances by artists from various disciplines: jugglers, acrobats, equilibrists, and clowns. Each act is designed to convey the energy of movement and the harmony between humans and space. Among the performances are aerial acrobats on fabrics and rings, a technically complex chair act, a synchronized acrobatic quartet, roller show, and visually expressive transformations.

The evening will culminate in The Hologram Circus Show – a production where animals and fantastical images come to life through 7D graphics. This is the first show of its kind in Azerbaijan, allowing the audience to experience the blend of reality and illusion.

Music, vocal fragments, and lighting design create an atmosphere where all elements of the show complement each other harmoniously.

The Hologram Circus Show invites the audience to view circus art through the lens of modern technology and experience the magic born on the boundary of the possible.

For ticket purchase, please visit iTicket.

