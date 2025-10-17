Zenatech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENA) Prepares 25 U.S. Daas Hubs Amid $555 Billion Drone Market Growth

MENAFN - GetNews) Tens of thousands of drones already crisscross American airspace-delivering packages, inspecting power lines, and surveilling borders. By 2030, that number will multiply. But most of them don't see, think, or decide. They fly preprogrammed routes, collect raw footage, and rely on human operators and a patchwork of off-the-shelf parts, many sourced from countries the United States cannot afford to trust.

This is the new blind spot in America's critical infrastructure: a surveillance network with no memory, a logistics backbone with no autonomy, and a military toolchain built on components outside U.S. control. The sky may look clean, but it is one firmware update away from chaos or irrelevance.

That is where ZenaTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENA) enters the picture. Not as a drone company, but as a systems company, fusing AI, quantum processing, and American-made components into a platform designed to turn conventional drones into autonomous aerial infrastructure. Call it overkill. Call it vaporware. Yet the company just posted 503% revenue growth, is on pace to open 25 Drone as a Service hubs across the United States, and is quietly assembling a full-stack defense and logistics play, including software, hardware, and compliance.

A Model Built on Service

Founded in 2017, ZenaTech is building the digital and physical backbone for a new era of connected aerial intelligence. Its business blends AI, enterprise software, and advanced drone manufacturing into one platform designed for mission-critical applications. The company serves agriculture and defense, logistics and law enforcement, surveying, and environmental management-all with the goal of making data capture and analysis automatic, auditable, and immediate.

Rather than rely solely on hardware sales, ZenaTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENA) operates a Drone as a Service business model that mirrors software subscriptions. Clients access drone capabilities on demand for surveying, inspection, and maintenance without the capital costs of equipment, pilots, or regulatory compliance. This converts expensive one-time purchases into predictable recurring revenue while opening the door to new customers who value flexibility.

“Putt Land Surveying brings repeat customers and will help us expand our statewide reach to meet the growing demand for drone-based, multi-industry survey and inspection services via a convenient DaaS business model,” said CEO Shaun Passley, Ph.D., following the October 2025 acquisition of Putt Land Surveying in Arizona. It was ZenaTech's eleventh U.S. acquisition, accelerating the push toward 25 DaaS locations by mid-2026.

Each acquisition adds staff, clients, and regional credibility. Jacksonville-based A&J Land Surveyor, acquired in September, strengthened the company's position in aviation and utility markets throughout Florida.“By combining the A&J team's years of survey expertise with our AI-driven DaaS platform, we have an ideal, innovative combination for accelerating drone use in airport, utility, and infrastructure surveying,” said Passley.

Scaling Through Grounded Growth

Behind the futuristic image of AI drones is a grounded expansion strategy. ZenaTech is buying profitable, legacy tech service businesses and modernizing them with automation. The Orlando DaaS headquarters, announced in October 2025, anchors this national network. The 20,000-square-foot facility will coordinate acquisitions, training, and customer operations, adding up to 50 employees by Q2 2026.

“Orlando's unique combination of aerospace talent, government partnerships, year-round operating conditions, and a supportive business climate makes it the ideal choice,” said Passley. The decision also situates ZenaTech in one of the fastest-growing drone markets globally. Precedence Research estimates the global drone services market at $33.55 billion in 2025, projected to surpass $555 billion by 2034, a compound annual growth rate of more than 36%. North America alone accounted for $8.84 billion in 2024.

Manufacturing the Future

ZenaTech's Taiwan-based Spider Vision Sensors subsidiary is preparing to manufacture drone components at scale in its 16,000-square-foot facility. The site will produce printed circuit boards, cameras, and sensors for ZenaDrone models while ensuring NDAA-compliant supply chains for U.S. defense clients.

“By vertically integrating and manufacturing our own components in Taiwan rather than relying on restricted components from certain foreign manufacturers, we are ensuring compliance while setting a new standard for agility, innovation, and self-sufficiency,” said Passley. Production is expected to begin in early 2026, with 30 to 40 technical staff supporting assembly lines for motors and multiple sensor types, including thermal and LiDAR.

Owning the process from circuit to airframe creates a decisive competitive advantage, particularly in defense markets where transparency and traceable supply chains are critical.

Quantum Power Takes Flight

On September 30, 2025, ZenaTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENA) announced a proprietary quantum computing hardware platform to power its AI drones for real-time data applications and predictive modeling. The initial five-qubit prototype will scale to defense and commercial systems capable of processing massive sensor and surveillance data volumes.

“Across both commercial and defense applications, customers increasingly expect AI-powered drones and fleets to deliver unprecedented speed, accuracy, and predictive insights from massive data sets,” said Passley.“Quantum computing will be the catalyst that elevates those capabilities to an entirely new standard.”

Projects like Sky Traffic and Clear Skies explore how quantum algorithms can optimize weather forecasting, environmental monitoring, and traffic management. By integrating quantum processing into airborne platforms, ZenaTech aims to turn drones into autonomous analytic engines capable of insights faster than any ground-based system.

Momentum in the Numbers

The numbers suggest real traction. In Q2 2025, ZenaTech reported $2.24 million in revenue, a 503% increase from Q2 2024. For the first half of 2025, revenue reached $3.38 million, up 251% year over year. Market capitalization ranges from $165 million to $230 million, with shares around $6.25 as of mid-October. Analysts at Maxim Group have initiated coverage with a“Buy” rating and a $9 target, citing strong growth potential in defense and infrastructure markets.

Proof of Scale

Taken together, these moves illustrate a coherent vision: control the technology stack, scale through acquisition, and build a recurring revenue base extending from surveying to defense intelligence. Quantum computing, component manufacturing, and DaaS integration are mutually reinforcing layers of a single strategy. Each step reduces dependency, enhances compliance, and deepens customer lock-in.

As the global drone services market approaches half a trillion dollars over the next decade, ZenaTech's combination of AI, service models, and proprietary hardware provides a distinctive foothold across commercial and defense corridors. Volatility is part of the journey, but the trajectory is unmistakable.

The Flight Path Ahead

Emerging technologies begin as collections of experiments. Leaders distinguish themselves by connecting those experiments into scalable systems. ZenaTech is doing precisely that. With 11 acquisitions completed, an expanding U.S. footprint, manufacturing coming online, and quantum computing entering its prototype phase, the company stands at the intersection of automation, intelligence, and national infrastructure.

The sky is no longer empty. It is the next data network, and ZenaTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENA) is helping to build it-one drone, one acquisition, and one qubit at a time.

