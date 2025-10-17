Podcastone (NASDAQ: PODC) And Digital Media Giant Buzzfeed Join Forces For Original Podcast Series: Phone A Fangirl

Upcoming Guests Include TOMORROW X TOGETHER, ZEROBASEONE, KAI and Mingyu x S.Coups of SEVENTEEN, Social Following for All Guests Tops 120 Million

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PodcastOne (NASDAQ: PODC ), a leading publisher and podcast sales network, today announced a partnership with digital media powerhouse BuzzFeed to launch a brand-new original podcast series, Phone A Fangirl. Known for its high engagement and viral content especially with millennial and Gen Z audiences, BuzzFeed and top 10 US podcast publisher PodcastOne, aim to capitalize on the global appeal of the K-Pop genre with this limited 12-episode series featuring guests including TOMORROW X TOGETHER, ZEROBASEONE, KAI and Mingyu x S.Coups of SEVENTEEN.

Ring ring... your fave is on the line! On the“Phone A Fangirl” podcast, professional fangirls Joyce Louis-Jean and Lindsay Webster connect fans straight to their favorite K-Pop idols and celebrities by calling in or leaving a voicemail. Filled with yapping and getting answers to questions only fans wanna know – welcome to the hotline where celebs and stans can be themselves. Press 1 to scream. Press 2 to sob.

“It's exciting to be working with a well established brand with a history of creating viral content like BuzzFeed. We look forward to the start of this relationship and to bringing this fresh and fun superfan focused series to podcast platforms around the country,” said Eli Dvorkin, Chief Content Officer of PodcastOne.

PodcastOne's full roster of top ranked podcasts includes programming across top genres such as news, comedy, true crime, sports and society and culture and includes shows such as The Jordan Harbinger Show, Karma and Chaos, The Adam Carolla Show, Stassi, Off The Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe, LadyGang, Gals on the Go, The Prosecutors, Court Junkie, Pop Apologists and Varnamtown. PodcastOne shows are available through PodcastOne, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, iHeart, Amazon and wherever podcasts are heard.

About BuzzFeed, Inc.

BuzzFeed, Inc. is home to the best of the Internet. Across pop culture, entertainment, shopping, food and news, our brands drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, and buy now – and into the future. Born on the Internet in 2006, BuzzFeed is committed to making it better: providing trusted, quality, brand-safe news and entertainment to hundreds of millions of people; making content on the Internet more inclusive, empathetic, and creative; and inspiring our audience to live better lives.

About PodcastOne

PodcastOne (NASDAQ: PODC) is a leading podcast platform that provides creators and advertisers with a comprehensive 360-degree solution in sales, marketing, public relations, production, and distribution. PodcastOne has surpassed 3.9 billion total downloads with a community of 200 top podcasters, including Adam Carolla, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jordan Harbinger, LadyGang, A&E's Cold Case Files, and Varnamtown. PodcastOne has built a distribution network reaching over 1 billion monthly impressions across all channels, including YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and iHeartRadio. PodcastOne is also the parent company of PodcastOne Pr which offers fully customizable production packages for brands, professionals, or hobbyists. For more information, visit and follow us on Faceboo, Instagra, YouTub, and at @podcastone.

Forward-Looking Statements

