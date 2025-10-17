Storagevault Finalizes And Receives Additional Expropriation Compensation, And Grows Third Party Management Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(“”) () is pleased to announce that it has finalized and received proceeds related to the expropriation of one of its properties and that it has added two-third party stores to its third party management platform.

StorageVault will record an additional $15 million gain related to the previously disclosed expropriation of one of its properties. This brings the total gain realized to approximately $30 million, with the initial $15 million gain recorded in Q2 2023. Due to confidentiality agreements in place, further details cannot be disclosed.

In addition, StorageVault has recently commenced management of two additional properties: one located in downtown Toronto and a second at the intersection of Highway 401 and Highway 400 in the GTA – both high profile locations. These additions further strengthen StorageVault's presence in key urban markets.

Management stated:“These developments further validate the significant value of our assets, as supported by recent private market transactions, and demonstrate our ability to grow operationally in core markets. They also reflect the strength of our third party management platform; a best-in-class offering that consistently drives superior performance. We manage exclusively for select partners who share our long-term vision and commitment to operational excellence, further strengthening us as the industry leader.”

About StorageVault Canada Inc.

StorageVault owns and operates 265 storage locations across Canada. StorageVault owns 232 of these locations plus over 5,000 portable storage units representing over 13.2 million rentable square feet on 767 acres of land. StorageVault also provides last mile storage and logistics' solutions and professional records management services, ‎such as document and media storage, imaging and shredding services.

