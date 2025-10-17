Tiktok Star Mckenzi Brooke Signs Worldwide Deal With HPA Talent

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Multi-Hyphenate Creator and Music Artist Joins Leading Management Firm Ahead of Major November Performances and NYC Summit Appearance

HPA Talent, a leading entertainment management company, proudly announces the signing of social-media superstar McKenzi Brooke for worldwide representation. The agency will oversee all aspects of Brooke's career, including her work as a recording artist, actress, and digital creator, supporting her with strategic brand development, marketing, and creative expansion on a global scale.

A Rising Voice for Gen Z Entertainment

McKenzi Brooke is a multi-talented performer, dancer, actress, and creative entrepreneur who skyrocketed to fame through her engaging social media content. With a combined following of more than 21 million fans across TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube, she has become one of the most recognizable young voices of her generation. Her content spans dance, music, and lifestyle storytelling-showcasing her authenticity and connection with audiences worldwide.

November promises to be one of her busiest months yet. On November 9, McKenzi will take the stage in Jacksonville, Florida at the Super Girl Surf Festival, performing alongside The Band Perry and Plain White T's. Just days later, from November 13–15, she will appear in New York City at the WEDO Women's Entrepreneurship Day Organization 2025 Summit, joining other inspiring women leaders and creators for the global event.

From viral dance challenges to original music and acting projects, Brooke continues to break barriers and redefine what it means to be a 21st-century entertainer.

Partnering with HPA Talent

The partnership with HPA Talent marks an exciting next chapter in Brooke's rapidly evolving career. The agency will provide strategic representation across entertainment and brand initiatives, helping her build meaningful relationships with top-tier partners, develop long-form creative content, and explore opportunities in television, film, and live performance.

“I'm so excited to be a part of HPA Talent with Paris D'Jon – big things ahead!” said McKenzi Brooke.

“We are thrilled to welcome McKenzi Brooke to the HPA Talent family,” added Paris D'Jon, CEO of HPA Talent.“Her creativity, passion, and connection with her audience make her a true force in entertainment. We look forward to guiding her career and helping her achieve new milestones across all areas of the industry.”

This collaboration underscores HPA Talent's dedication to discovering and empowering influential creators, reinforcing the company's leadership in global talent management and entertainment innovation.

About McKenzi Brooke

McKenzi Brooke is a Gen Z creator, recording artist, dancer, and actress known for her vibrant social media presence and ability to connect authentically with millions of fans. Her creative vision continues to shape digital culture, blending entertainment, music, and storytelling into a powerful personal brand.

Follow McKenzi on social media:

TikTok | Instagram | YouTube – @mckenzibrooke