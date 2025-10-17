Emirates Celebrates 25 Years Of Operations To Uganda



Since the inaugural flight, Emirates has carried 2.8 million passengers on the Dubai-Entebbe route and driven inbound tourism through partnerships with the Uganda Tourism Board To mark the anniversary, Emirates operated a special one-off flight and static tour of the refurbished Boeing 777 aircraft, showcasing the future to the Pearl of Africa

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

Emirates ( ), the world's largest international airline, celebrates 25 years of operations to Uganda. Since the inaugural flight in 2000, Emirates has transported 2.8 million passengers on 15,900 flights, connecting passengers from Uganda, with its vast global network, via Dubai.

Over the years, Emirates has steadily and strategically scaled its operations to Entebbe, evolving with customer demand. At launch, the service was operated three times a week, and linked with Nairobi, and later with Addis Ababa, before becoming a direct service in 2007. In 2015, Emirates first operated the Boeing 777-200LR, replacing the Airbus A330-200 and upgrading seat capacity by 12%. Now, Emirates operates a three-class Boeing 777-300ER and remains the only international airline offering a First Class cabin in and out of the city.

For the last two years, Emirates and the Uganda Tourism Board have collaborated to stimulate inbound tourism, promoting the country's stunning natural landscapes, free-roaming wildlife experiences, thrilling adventure sports and rich culture, in key destinations on the airline's network. Since January 2025, Emirates has noted a 16% uptick in passengers on the Dubai-Entebbe route, with key traffic from the US, China, India, the UK, Thailand and the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Beyond commercial operations, Emirates has also invested in Ugandan communities. In September 2024, Emirates' 'Dubai 7s for Good' CSR programme raised a record 587,485,310 Ugandan Shillings (UGX) dedicated to building community infrastructure and sports amenities at North Road Primary School in Uganda, a community school recognised for its excellence in rugby, football, and netball. Since the start of the programme, Emirates has improved infrastructure and supplies at the school, by building a rugby pitch complete with permanent 2-000 capacity shaded bleachers, installing solar-powered 16 water stations to supply fresh and clean water, and donating sport equipment to the students.

Commenting on the anniversary, Mohamed Taher, Emirates' Country Manager for Uganda said,“Uganda is not only a key market on our network, but also one of our most loved destinations in Africa. Over the last 25 years, we have built strong and prosperous ties with customers, partners and stakeholders, by investing in our operations to provide a best-in-class service. As Uganda's tourism and aviation sectors continue to flourish, we are proud to play a pivotal role in connecting international travellers to the country and helping passengers from Uganda explore more of the world in comfort.”

To mark the milestone, Emirates operated a special one-off flight to Entebbe, with the fully refreshed four-class Boeing 777, followed by a static tour to showcase the latest and greatest the airline has to offer. Key stakeholders from Uganda's aviation and tourism sectors were in attendance, including General Edward Katumba Wamala, Uganda's Minister of Works and Transportation, and the Director General of Uganda Civil Aviation Authority, Fred Bamwesigye along with Rashid Alardha, Emirates' Vice President Commercial Operations, Sub-Saharan Africa and Mohamed Taher.

During the static tour, guests experienced the refurbished Boeing 777, including the next-generation cabins, latest sophisticated design and the highly acclaimed Premium Economy Cabin, unveiled in Uganda for the first time. Set-up as if in flight, Emirates showcased the experience in each cabin: from lie flat seats in First and Business Class, the fine dining in Premium Economy to the full array of amenities available in Economy, such as children's toys for all ages.

The aircraft is the result of Emirates industry-leading USD $5 billion dollar retrofit programme, which will see 219 A380s and Boeing 777s undergo nose-to-tail upgrades to enhance the onboard experience for passengers. The monumental project is handled entirely in-house by Emirates Engineering and, to date, 72 aircraft have been completed – 36 A380s and 37 Boeing 777s. As the programme continues to scale up in 2026 and beyond, all Emirates destinations will be served by the refreshed aircraft, including Uganda.

For more information or to book tickets, visit , the Emirates App, Emirates contact centre, or via travel agents.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Emirates Group.--br- src="" alt="The Emirates Group" style="max-width:500px;"/>Download logo