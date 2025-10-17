Preferential Mortgage Rate For Idps To Remain Unchanged Shuliak

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was confirmed by Olena Shuliak, MP and Chair of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Organization of State Power, Local Self-Government, Regional Development and Urban Planning, in a comment to Ukrinform.

“We proposed lowering the mortgage rate from 7% to 3% for internally displaced persons, but the government - in this case, the Ministry of Social Policy - offered more favorable terms for IDPs. When the state covers 70% of your down payment, that's far better than reducing the interest rate from 7% to 3%,” Shuliak explained.

She noted that the 70% compensation program includes a restriction on the purchase of housing: the home must not exceed UAH 2 million. The maximum down payment is 30% of the total amount, which would be around UAH 600,000. Of that, the state covers 70%, or approximately UAH 420,000 - though no more than UAH 150,000 can be reimbursed within the first year. These limits are designed to make the program accessible to more people while ensuring the quality of housing.“For UAH 2 million, it's possible to buy an apartment both in Kyiv region and in the city of Kyiv itself.,” Shuliak added.

As of October 8, a total of 20,458 families have benefited from the eOselya program, receiving a combined UAH 34.5 billion in support, which is a quite positive results, said Shuliak.

“We're working with limited resources. If there were more funding, more Ukrainians could take advantage of the program. Next year, the state budget allocates UAH 15 billion for eOselya,” she said.

Regional administrations also have the opportunity to contribute their own funds to support program participants through local initiatives.“If I'm not mistaken, around 10 regional military administrations are already doing this. For example, if the state offers a servicemember a mortgage at 3%, the local budget can reimburse that 3%, effectively reducing the rate to zero. The same can be done for IDPs - turning 7% into 5% or even lower. This helps communities retain valuable specialists they need,” Shuliak emphasized.

As earlier reported, the Ministry of Social Policy has already received 100 applications from IDPs to purchase housing with 70% compensation under the eOselya program.