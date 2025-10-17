Azerbaijan Has Been Unique Space Where Various Civilizations Meet Throughout History - President Ilham Aliyev
The head of state noted that the coexistence of representatives of all religions and ethnic groups in an atmosphere of mutual respect, trust, and peace has played a significant role in the socio-political development of the multinational and multi-confessional country.
“The preservation of multiculturalism and tolerance traditions is an integral part of the social and cultural foundations of Azerbaijani society and constitutes one of the main directions of state policy,” President Ilham Aliyev emphasized.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Reseach
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- BTCC Exchange Scores Big In TOKEN2049 With Interactive Basketball Booth And Viral Mascot Nakamon
- Ares Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Coverage Across South And Central America
- Primexbt Launches Stock Trading On Metatrader 5
- Solana's First Meta DEX Aggregator Titan Soft-Launches Platform
- Moonacy Protocol Will Sponsor And Participate In Blockchain Life 2025 In Dubai
- Primexbt Launches Instant Crypto-To-USD Exchange
CommentsNo comment