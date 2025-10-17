My Disability Provider Strengthens Commitment To Multilingual Disability Support Services In Australia

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)

“Our goal is to make sure no one feels left out because of language. We already have support workers speaking many languages and now we are increasing resources so that more families-especially those whose first language is not English-can get clear, compassionate support when they need it most.”

Melbourne, Victoria, 17th October 2025, ZEX PR WIRE, My Disability Provider, a registered NDIS (National Disability Insurance Scheme) service provider delivering disability support across Melbourne Western Suburbs, today announced a major strengthening of its multilingual support services to better serve families, caregivers, special schools, child care centres and allied health organisations in the region. Since its establishment, the organisation has supported over 1,000 Australians with permanent and significant disabilities.

My Disability Provider has long offered a team of certified multilingual experts who can provide support in clients' preferred languages, ensuring that effective communication and cultural safety are embedded in the delivery of care. The enhanced commitment includes expanding language capabilities, increasing training for cultural awareness, and introducing new internal processes so that families with limited English proficiency encounter fewer barriers in accessing services.

Located in the Western Suburbs of Melbourne-in suburbs including Footscray, St Albans, Sunshine, West Melbourne, Yarraville, Altona, Hoppers Crossing, Melton and Werribee-My Disability Provider offers many services aligned with NDIS funding categories. These include personal care and daily living assistance, social and community participation, specialist disability accommodation, respite care, early childhood intervention support, and support coordination. However, certain services such as birthday events or private hire are not covered under NDIS funding.

“We recognise that for many parents and caregivers, navigating disability support is challenging enough without linguistic and cultural barriers,” said the CEO of My Disability Provider.“By expanding our multilingual workforce and strengthening our cultural awareness training, we ensure parents in Melbourne's western suburbs can access person-centred care in a language and context they feel comfortable with.”

My Disability Provider emphasises that its approach centres on person-centred care, which means tailoring services to the preferences, needs and goals of individuals and their families. This involves free, no-obligation initial assessments to understand each person's unique situation, followed by development of a customised service plan that is reviewed and adjusted over time to ensure relevance and effectiveness.

The enhanced multilingual support services are designed to help reduce communication barriers-one of the common challenges faced by people with disability-and increase engagement, understanding, and trust between provider and family.

While nearly all of My Disability Provider's service offerings align with NDIS funding categories, the company also clarifies that services related to birthdays and private hire fall outside of this funding. Families seeking those particular services should plan accordingly.

Parents, caregivers, allied health organisations, special schools, and child care centres operating in Melbourne's western suburbs are invited to contact My Disability Provider to understand how the strengthened multilingual support services can benefit their students, clients or family members.

About My Disability Provider

My Disability Provider is a registered NDIS service provider dedicated to enriching the lives of individuals living with permanent and significant disabilities. Operating in Victoria (including Melbourne's western suburbs), New South Wales and Queensland, the organisation delivers a broad range of services from personal care and community participation to specialist disability accommodation and support coordination. It has reached and supported over 1,000 Australians, with strong emphasis on respect, dignity, person-centred care, and culturally safe, multilingual service delivery.

Contact Information

My Disability Provider

Phone: 03 87 163 720

Email:...