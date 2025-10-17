3 WWE Storylines For Becky Lynch After Shocking Exit From The Vision On RAW
Becky Lynch's WWE future takes a new turn after leaving The Vision. Here are three possible directions.
After Becky Lynch's confrontation with CM Punk, AJ Lee made her long-awaited return to WWE, targeting The Man. Their rivalry escalated quickly, culminating in a mixed tag team match at Wrestlepalooza, where AJ forced Lynch to submit to the“Black Widow.” Although AJ has not been seen on television since, her unfinished business with Becky makes her the most likely next challenger. A renewed feud, potentially for the Women's Intercontinental Championship, would give fans a marquee program and continue the momentum from AJ's shocking comeback.
With her status as one of the most dominant heels in the division, Becky Lynch could set her sights on the Women's World Championship. The path to becoming“Becky 2 Belts” again would not be easy, as Stephanie Vaquer currently stands in her way. A clash between La Primera and Big Time Becks would be a dream match scenario, elevating both stars. Considering that other top names on RAW are already tied up in major storylines, Lynch stepping into the title picture feels like a natural progression.
While Seth Rollins' injury has cast doubt on the men's WarGames match, the women's version remains a strong possibility. Becky Lynch could lead a heel team featuring Roxanne Perez, Raquel Rodriguez, Asuka, and Kairi Sane. Bayley could also be factored into the mix, either as a surprise addition to Lynch's side or as a shocking wild card who turns heel inside the WarGames structure. This scenario could even set the stage for a long-term alliance between Lynch and Bayley, two of the Four Horsewomen who have rarely been on the same side.
