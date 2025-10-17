Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Lula Defends Venezuelan Sovereignty As U.S.Brazil Seek Thaw After Tariff Clash


2025-10-17 07:00:29
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a sharply worded speech in Brasília, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva defended Venezuelan and Cuban sovereignty and said no foreign leader should“weigh in” on how those countries are governed.

Speaking at the Communist Party of Brazil's congress on Thursday, Lula added that Venezuelans“are owners of their destiny,” echoed a long-standing Brazilian doctrine of non-intervention, and praised late Venezuelan leader Hugo Chávez.

He also signaled he may run again, saying he will“possibly” be a candidate in Brazil's 2026 election if his health allows. Lula's remarks came a day after U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed he has authorized CIA covert operations in Venezuela amid a broader escalation at sea.

Washington says recent strikes have targeted drug-smuggling vessels; Caracas has asked the U.N. Security Council to condemn the attacks and says at least 27 people were killed.

The United States has cited the U.N. Charter's self-defense provisions as justification. The episode has sharpened a regional flashpoint on Brazil's northern doorstep just as Brasília tries to cool tensions with Washington.



Hours before Lula spoke, Brazil's foreign minister, Mauro Vieira, met in Washington with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.
Brazil Balances Diplomacy and Domestic Politics
Both sides described the talks as constructive and said they aim to arrange a Lula–Trump meeting“as soon as possible.” Relations have been strained since August, when the United States sharply raised tariffs on a swath of Brazilian products, a move that rattled exporters and inflamed Brazilian politics.

The convergence of these strands-U.S. actions against Venezuela, Lula's public defense of sovereignty, and early signs of a bilateral thaw-captures Brazil's balancing act.

Lula is asserting a regional posture that rejects external intervention while seeking practical relief from trade measures that affect prices, jobs, and investment plans on both sides.

Domestically, his hint at a 2026 run ties foreign policy to a broader pitch: rebuild congressional support, sharpen the left's message, and head off a resurgent right.

What happens next will turn on whether Washington and Brasília translate cordial language into tariff reductions-and whether the Caribbean standoff remains at sea or slides inland, where the risks for Venezuela and its neighbors, including Brazil, would grow.

