Iflytek AINOTE 2 Launches: A Game-Changer For Professional Productivity


2025-10-17 06:46:05
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iFLYTEK has officially launched the AINOTE 2 tablet on October 14, 2025, combining a sleek design with cutting-edge features to cater to business consultants, journalists, lawyers, and other professionals who rely on high-performance tools. The AINOTE 2 has set a new standard in the world of productivity devices. It is officially recognized by Guinness World Records as the thinnest E-ink tablet, with an average thickness of 4.2 mm, AI integration, and a highly efficient design aimed at professionals who demand portability, performance, and focus.



Revolutionary E-Ink Design for Portability and Performance

The AINOTE 2 is the thinnest E-Ink tablet on the market, measuring just 4.2 mm in thickness. This ultra-slim profile makes it incredibly portable, fitting easily into any bag or briefcase without compromising functionality. With a 4000 mAh battery, it offers impressive battery life that supports long workdays and frequent travel without the constant need for recharging.

AI Integration with GPT-5: A Boost to Professional Efficiency

One of the standout features of the AINOTE 2 is its integration with GPT-5 AI, which brings powerful productivity tools directly to the device. This includes capabilities such as real-time transcription, content generation, and automated meeting minutes, which are particularly valuable for busy professionals like lawyers, journalists, and business consultants. The real-time transcription feature, which supports multiple languages, makes it an invaluable tool for transcription-heavy tasks, such as interviews or legal proceedings. Additionally, AI-powered functions like automatic summarization and task generation help professionals save significant time, allowing them to focus on critical decision-making and content creation.

Paper-Like Writing Experience: Enhanced Focus and Productivity

The E-Ink display provides a paper-like writing experience, which is crucial for professionals who require precision and focus. Unlike conventional tablets with bright screens, the AINOTE 2's low-latency writing technology offers immediate feedback as you write, simulating the sensation of pen on paper. This makes it ideal for note-taking, writing, and editing.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the iFLYTEK AINOTE 2 is a versatile, high-performance productivity tool that offers professionals a sleek, efficient, and intelligent solution for their daily tasks. For more information on the iFLYTEK AINOTE 2, visit

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

