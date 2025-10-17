Bitcoin Imitators Shake Up 2023 Regional Banks As BTC Price Plummets To $105K
- Bitcoin crashes to 15-week lows, amid fears of US regional bank crises and financial turmoil. Market analysts warn of a possible retracement below $100,000, with some predicting a move toward $98,000. Gold reaches new all-time highs, with some experts claiming it will surpass Bitcoin and hit $1 million per ounce.
Bitcoin (BTC ) declined sharply on Friday, touching lows not seen in over four months as concerns over US regional banks reignited fears of a broader financial crisis. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed Bitcoin dropping below $106,000 for the first time since June. This decline came amid turbulence in US regional banking stocks, reminiscent of the March banking turmoil that shook markets earlier this year. BTC 's flash crash first pushed the price near $20,000 before rebounding.Bitcoin risks“going straight to $98,000” next
Market analysts warn that if Bitcoin fails to hold key support levels, notably close to $100,000, it could slide further toward $98,000. The Kobeissi Letter cautioned that the recent dip, which pushed BTC to around $102,000 on Binance amid US-China trade tensions, might be a sign of more downside. Traders are monitoring whether Bitcoin will fill the wick of last week's candle or break through critical daily moving averages, including the 50-week and 200-day MAs.BTC/USD one-day chart with 50-week MA. Source: SuperBro/X
Earlier, Bitcoin broke below support levels at the 50-day MA, touching the 200-day MA for the first time in over half a year. Economist and crypto investor Ted Pillows noted,“$BTC has lost the $108,000 support level. Now, support is minimal until $101,000-$102,000,” emphasizing the vulnerability of Bitcoin's recent decline.Gold's rally and Bitcoin's long-term outlook
The turmoil in banking stocks has also spurred a significant rally in gold ($120K or end of bull market? 5 things to know in Bitcoin ), which touched fresh all-time highs into the close. Among gold skeptics, Peter Schiff, chairman of Europac, predicted that gold would reach $1 million per ounce before Bitcoin.
Schiff argued that the recent banking distress is part of a broader“de-dollarization and de-bitcoinization” trend, claiming that Bitcoin has failed as a digital alternative to gold or the dollar. However, some traders believe that a rotation out of gold and into Bitcoin might occur as market conditions evolve.
Crypto trader Jelle noted that profits could soon flow from gold into Bitcoin, highlighting the potential for Bitcoin to“catch up” with gold over the long term. A chart displayed Bitcoin's historical phases of leading and aligning with gold's market moves, reflecting potential future trajectories for the flagship cryptocurrency.
This article does not contain investment advice or recommendations. Every investment and trading move involves risk, and readers should conduct their own research before making financial decisions.
Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.
