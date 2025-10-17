403
Brazil And Colombia Are Bracing For A Possible Post-Maduro Shock: Borders, Oil, And U.S. Moves
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Two stories are unfolding at once on South America's northern rim. The first is visible: Brazil and Colombia are preparing for disorder if Nicolás Maduro's rule in Venezuela buckles.
The second is quieter but just as consequential: a scramble over who shapes the Atlantic oil flows that set global prices. In Washington, President Donald Trump has said he authorized CIA covert action in Venezuela and is weighing additional military steps.
A U.S. naval force has operated in the southern Caribbean, and Grenada is considering a request to host a temporary radar site and support staff. The United States has also raised its reward for information leading to Maduro's arrest to $50 million.
Brazil's response is pragmatic. It has a standing system, Operação Acolhida, to receive, document, and relocate newcomers crossing at Pacaraima in Roraima.
That program has already moved more than 150,000 Venezuelans from the border to cities nationwide and can scale up quickly. Colombia, with long-troubled frontier zones, is tightening security while trying to protect civilians and exiles who could be swept up in any turmoil.
The oil backdrop explains the urgency. Guyana's offshore output surged after the Yellowtail project came online in August, lifting production to roughly 740,000–770,000 barrels a day in September and pushing installed capacity above 900,000.
Venezuela's exports have climbed to about 1.09 million barrels a day, the highest since early 2020, helped by limited U.S. licenses and PDVSA 's efforts to raise output.
Put together, a fast-growing Guyanese stream plus any policy shift in Caracas would give Washington unusual leverage over Atlantic Basin crude-alongside America's own record production. The Orinoco Belt's vast extra-heavy reserves, the world's largest, underline the stakes.
The risk is not only market volatility. A power vacuum in Caracas could strain border towns, strengthen criminal networks, and raise the temperature on Venezuela's territorial dispute with Guyana, which sits before the International Court of Justice.
Practical signals to watch now: Grenada's decision on hosting U.S. equipment, any new U.S. military moves, ICJ steps on the Essequibo case, and migration bulletins from Brazilian and Colombian authorities.
For readers far from the Amazon or the Caribbean, this matters for three reasons: potential pressure on fuel prices, the stability of a key shipping corridor, and the human cost if families again flee in large numbers.
