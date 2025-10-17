Who Is Harcharan Singh Bhullar? ₹5 Cr Cash, Luxury Cars - Shocking Recovery Made From Punjab Cop Caught Taking Bribe
While the CBI initially arrested Bhullar on Thursday on charges of demanding a ₹8 lakh bribe from a scrap dealer, it was just the tip of the iceberg.What did the CBI find?
While investigating Bhullar after his arrest, the CBI found piles of cash worth ₹5 crore, Mercedes and Audi cars, 22 luxury watches, jewellery weighing 1.5 kg, as well as 40 litres of imported liquor bottles.
In addition, several firearms were recovered, including one double-barrelled gun, one pistol, one revolver, one air gun, and live ammunition.Also Read | SC takes suo motu notice of digital arrest scams, directs Haryana, CBI to report
The CBI also found documents pertaining to immovable assets and properties in Punjab.How was Bhullar caught by the CBI?
This expose was precipitated by scrap dealer Akash Bhatta, who alleged that Bhullar arranged a middleman named 'Kirshanu' to demand a large bribe from him, in addition to recurring bribes to ensure no police action is taken against his business.
The recurring bribes, in the form of monthly payments, were reportedly taken for 'settling' a 2023 FIR against the scrap dealer.
Upon receiving a complaint from Bhatta, the CBI laid a trap and caught Kirshanu accepting the bribe on behalf of Bhullar red-handed.Also Read | Sand Smuggling Scam: ED raids multiple locations in West Bengal
"During the trap proceedings, a controlled call was made to the public servant, during which he acknowledged the payment and directed the middleman and complainant to come to his office. Subsequently, the CBI team apprehended the public servant from his office and arrested the other accused in Chandigarh," the CBI said in a statement.
A case against Bhullar and Kirshanu has been registered under Sections 7 and 7A of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.Who is Harcharan Singh Bhullar?
A 2007-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, Bhullar assumed charge as the DIG of the Ropar range in Punjab in November 2024.
Prior to his appointment as the DIG of the Ropar range, Bhullar was the DIG of the Patiala range.Also Read | Nagma Mallick appointed India's next ambassador to Japan. Who is she?
During his years of service, Bhullar played an active role in the anti-drug campaign of the Bhagwant Mann government, heading the Special Investigation Team (SIT) that interrogated Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia on drug smuggling charges.
He is the son of former Punjab DGP Mahal Singh Bhullar.
Harcharan's brother, Kuldeep Singh Bhullar, is a former Congress MLA.
