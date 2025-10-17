Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Forces Foil Suicide Attack In North Waziristan, Four Militants Killed

Forces Foil Suicide Attack In North Waziristan, Four Militants Killed


2025-10-17 06:05:57
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network)

-->

Security forces successfully foiled a suicide attack on their camp in Mir Ali, killing four militants in a swift operation, official sources confirmed on Thursday.

According to security sources, the attackers attempted to storm the camp, but alert personnel thwarted their plan.

One militant rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into the camp's wall, causing a powerful explosion, while three others tried to enter the premises.

Also Read: Widow from CM Sohail Afridi's Constituency Accuses Relatives of Withholding Rs1.8 Million, Seeks Justice

However, security forces responded promptly, killing all three attackers outside the camp. No casualties were reported among the personnel.

Sources added that during the past two days, a total of 88 militants reportedly linked to the Afghan Taliban have been killed in various operations.

Security forces and law enforcement agencies remain determined to eliminate the remaining militants and defend the country at all costs.

MENAFN17102025000189011041ID1110210427

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search