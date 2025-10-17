Forces Foil Suicide Attack In North Waziristan, Four Militants Killed
Security forces successfully foiled a suicide attack on their camp in Mir Ali, killing four militants in a swift operation, official sources confirmed on Thursday.
According to security sources, the attackers attempted to storm the camp, but alert personnel thwarted their plan.
One militant rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into the camp's wall, causing a powerful explosion, while three others tried to enter the premises.
However, security forces responded promptly, killing all three attackers outside the camp. No casualties were reported among the personnel.
Sources added that during the past two days, a total of 88 militants reportedly linked to the Afghan Taliban have been killed in various operations.
Security forces and law enforcement agencies remain determined to eliminate the remaining militants and defend the country at all costs.
