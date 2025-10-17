Slava's Snowshow, A Magical Theatrical Experience, Returns To Dubai

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Global phenomenon opens at New Covent Garden Theatre at Mall of the Emirates for a 12-day run

Dubai, UAE,October 2025 – This October, Dubai welcomes a theatrical masterpiece that has enchanted millions across the globe. Starting on Tuesday 14 October, Slava's Snowshow, the internationally acclaimed spectacle of visual poetry and immersive theatre, will begin its highly anticipated run at the New Covent Garden Theatre at Mall of the Emirates, until 26 October. More than just a performance, it's an invitation to rediscover wonder, joy, and the childlike magic that lives within us all.

Presented by Broadway Entertainment Group, Slava's Snowshow returns to Dubai in its original form, unchanged in artistic essence but uniquely elevated by the intimacy of the New Covent Garden Theatre. With a 575-seat capacity and state-of-the-art design, the venue offers audiences a rare closeness to the performance, amplifying every swirl of snow, every bounce of a giant ball, and every silent gesture that speaks volumes.

Liz Koops, CEO of Broadway Entertainment Group, shared her excitement:“Dubai has become a meeting point for cultures, and we are proud to play a part in amplifying that story through theatre. Slava's Snowshow is a universal piece of theatre that transcends borders not only in theme but in its very execution. It invites audiences to pause, to laugh, and to rediscover the simple, wordless beauty of human connection. The show evokes nostalgia, wonder, and childlike joy, but also moments of quiet reflection. We look forward to welcoming audiences to New Covent Garden Theatre at Mall of the Emirates to experience the magic of this timeless production.”

A global phenomenon, Slava's Snowshow has toured more than 80 countries, played to more than 12 million people, and earned over 25 international awards, including the Laurence Olivier Award for Best Entertainment and a Tony nomination. The stage transforms into a surreal dreamscape. Giant bouncing balls, swirling snowstorms, moonlight, bubbles, and magical props spill into the crowd. It's theatre that entertains and envelops you.

Children will be mesmerized by the visual fantasy. Adults will find themselves swept into a nostalgic journey of joy and reflection. It's a rare theatrical experience that bridges generations.

With no spoken dialogue, the show relies on mime, movement, and visual storytelling. It speaks to everyone, regardless of language, background, or age.

More than 25 years since its creation, Slava's Snowshow remains a benchmark in immersive theatre. It was one of the first productions to break the fourth wall, inviting audiences into its whimsical world rather than merely presenting one.

From the iconic snowstorm finale to the playful chaos of props and performers, every moment is a memory waiting to be captured. It's theatre that lives on long after the curtain falls.

The arrival of Slava's Snowshow marks more than just a performance, it's a celebration of Dubai's evolving cultural identity. With a permanent base in Dubai for over 15 years, Broadway Entertainment Group continues to champion the performing arts as a vital part of the UAE's social fabric. Their mission is to nurture a thriving theatre ecosystem that connects audiences, artists, and communities through meaningful experiences.

The season runs from 14 to 26 October at New Covent Garden Theatre at Mall of the Emirates, with weekday performances at 7:30 PM and additional matinees and evening shows on the weekend. Performance times are Tuesday to Thursday at 7:30 PM, Friday and Saturday at 4 PM and 8 PM, and Sunday at 2 PM and 6 PM.

Tickets start from AED 200 and are available now for purchase through Platinumlist –

PERFORMANCE TIMES: Tuesday to Thursday – 7:30pm, Friday to Saturday – 4pm and 8pm, Sunday – 2pm and 6pm

PRICING: Tickets from 200 AED

About New Covent Garden Mall of the Emirates Theatre:

New Covent Garden is poised to become a transformative cultural landmark in Dubai, opened in early 2025 within the Mall of the Emirates. This innovative venue is designed to be a comprehensive hub for the performing arts, blending world-class entertainment with state-of-the-art facilities.

At its core, New Covent Garden features a 575-seat theatre, meticulously crafted to host a diverse array of performances. Audiences can anticipate a rich program that includes West End musicals, Arabic plays, ballet, opera, comedy, family shows, and concerts, showcasing both international stars and local talent.

About Broadway Entertainment Group:

Broadway Entertainment Group (BEG) is a unique organization that integrates intellectual property, production, and distribution of first-class entertainment internationally. With an established network of international venues and presenters over the years, BEG has successfully expanded into the emerging markets of the Middle East, South and Central Asia, and Eastern Europe.

BEG is currently touring SLAVA'S SNOWSHOW, The Phantom of The Opera and The Little Prince. Past musical productions include: 'DreamWorks' SHREK the Musical, The Wizard of Oz, Disney's Beauty and the Beast, Sister Act, Disney Prince the Concert, Andrew Lloyd Webber's CATS and Evita, Broken Wings, Thriller! Live, Formidable! Aznavour, Spamalot, Ghost the Musical, Kinky Boots, The Illusionists, and The Kite Runner.

Chief Executive Officer, Liz Koops has produced shows internationally for over 25 years and toured productions in 40 countries including: Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Matthew Bourne's Swan Lake, Slava's Snowshow, Catapult, Fosse, Bounce, Circus Oz, Shaolin Kung Fu Warriors, Dein Perry's Tap Dogs, and the Royal National Theatre's production of An Inspector Calls.

Broadway Entertainment Group operates from Dubai, Australia, Asia and the UK.