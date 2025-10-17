UAE: New 'Smart Safety Tracker' To Detect Health Risks At Workplaces, Offer Solutions

To facilitate and monitor the enforcement of occupational health and safety standards in workplaces in the UAE, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) launched on Friday its latest digital project, the Smart Safety Tracker, aimed at modernising field inspection and regulatory oversight.

Unveiled at Gitex Global 2025, the smart tracker – powered by generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) – will serve“as a key enabler for inspectors, supporting smarter monitoring and improved labour market governance,” MoHRE noted.

“The project embodies (our) drive to adopt cutting-edge AI technologies that enhance on-field supervision and streamline the monitoring and enforcement of occupational health and safety standards, in line with the UAE Government's ambitious vision to lead in public service excellence and innovation,” said Shayma Yousef Alawadhi, acting undersecretary of Labour Market Development & Regulation at MoHRE.

How it works

According to MoHRE, the Smart Safety Tracker is“designed to serve as a smart partner for inspectors, automatically analysing field images and data to identify violations and potential risks, such as the absence of protective equipment, unsafe work practices, or the accumulation of hazardous materials.

“It has a level of accuracy and speed that surpasses traditional human observation,” MoHRE noted, adding:“The system is built on Deep Learning algorithms trained on thousands of real-world workplace scenarios, enabling it to detect unsafe patterns the moment they occur."

The GenAI then analyses the findings and formulates intelligent, natural-language reports that outline the type and location of the violation, its potential severity, and recommended corrective actions. This process significantly reduces the effort required from field inspectors as it enables the conversion of on-site field data into proactive, data-driven decisions, empowering inspectors to focus on analysis and assessment rather than routine tasks.

“The project supports MoHRE's strategic priorities of promoting worker wellbeing and happiness by fostering safe and healthy work environments. This initiative marks an important step towards making workplaces across the UAE safer and more sustainable,” added Alawadhi, who is also MoHRE's assistant undersecretary for communications and international relations

'The Eye'

Earlier at GITEX, MoHRE also launched an AI-powered system, 'Eye', to verify documents such as personal photos, passports, and academic certificates, ensuring their accuracy and authenticity. This makes document verification and permit issuance faster, more accurate, and more efficient, in line with the UAE's wider push toward smart government services.