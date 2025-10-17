Watch: Dubai Police Seize Vehicle For Reckless Driving, Nearly Hitting Delivery Rider
The Dubai Police have impounded a vehicle after its driver engaged in reckless behavior, endangering the life of a motorbike rider.
In a video shared on X, the vehicle can be seen changing multiple lanes recklessly, almost hitting the motorbike. The delivery rider can be seen trying to keep a safe distance from the it and other cars on the road.
The police warned motorists of the consequences of reckless driving, saying it not only threatens the driver's life but also poses a danger to the lives of others.
Driving in a manner that endangers one's own life and that of others incurs a fine of Dh2,000, 23 black points and vehicle impoundment for 60 days.
