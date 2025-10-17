Innovative Initiatives And Projects Unveiled At Abu Dhabi Government Pavilion On Day 4 Of GITEX Global 2025

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, UAE - October, 2025: On day four of GITEX Global 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, the Abu Dhabi Government unveiled a new wave of citizen-first digital services and strategic collaborations, showcasing how the emirate is building an AI-native, community-driven government.

Led by the Department of Government Enablement – Abu Dhabi (DGE), more than 30 government and academic entities are participating under the theme AI-Native by Design, Community-Driven by Purpose. The Abu Dhabi Government Pavilion offered visitors a glimpse into the transformative power of AI and integrated digital platforms.

Transforming personal services with TAMM:

At the heart of the day's announcements was Marriage Contracts on TAMM, a service that allows couples to complete the full marriage process from their phones. From booking appointments and holding virtual ceremonies to receiving the signed marriage booklet electronically, the service demonstrates how DGE and TAMM are making government interactions more convenient, secure, and intuitive. This innovation reflects Abu Dhabi's broader commitment to putting people first, turning essential life moments into seamless digital experiences.

In addition to Marriage Contracts, TAMM introduced several new services designed to simplify everyday interactions with government. Take a Photo & Report empowers residents to report issues quickly and accurately, while the QCC and ADJD integrations streamline access to community and judicial services. The Family Care Authority (FCA) platform offers families faster and more direct support, highlighting how digital government can be both accessible and empathetic.

AI-powered urban convenience:

Abu Dhabi's innovation extends beyond individual services to the emirate itself. QMobility unveiled Zero Barrier AI Parking, a touchless parking system that removes the need for physical tickets, barriers, or manual payments. Using real-time licence-plate recognition and seamless integration with the DARB wallet, the system ensures smooth traffic flow and continuous monitoring, demonstrating how AI can enhance efficiency and reduce friction in everyday urban life.

Empowering enterprises and economic growth:

The Khalifa Fund – Enterprise Journey platform represents a major step in supporting Abu Dhabi's SMEs. By combining funding access, advisory services, training, and AI-powered insights, the platform helps small and medium enterprises navigate complex business processes, accelerating digital transformation and fostering sustainable economic growth.

Strengthening strategic partnerships:

DGE also facilitated several key collaborations, reinforcing the emirate's ecosystem approach to AI-driven governance and the agreements included a strategic collaboration between the Department of Community Development and Core42, the integration of the Department of Health (DoH) with Data Bricks' Agentic platform, and a partnership between TAMM and Etihad Airways to improve service accessibility.

In addition, the Khalifa Fund further expanded its digital and cybersecurity reach through alliances with the Cyber Security Council, TAHALUF, and REACH, ensuring robust support for the SME community.

As GITEX Global 2025 nears its conclusion, Abu Dhabi continues to set a global benchmark for AI-driven, citizen-focused innovation, demonstrating how technology can be harnessed to create public services that are seamless, trusted, and genuinely responsive to the needs of the community.