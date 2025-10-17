USD/CAD Forecast 17/10: Strengthens On Golden Cross (Video)
- The US dollar has initially pulled back just a bit against the Canadian dollar during the trading session on Thursday only to turn around and show signs of life again. Ultimately, this is a market that I do think goes much higher in short term pullbacks offer buying opportunities as a Canadian economy in and of itself is a bit of mess. As things stand right now, I think we are trying to get to this major supply area, which is at the 1.4250 level.
So, keep that in mind the 50-day EMA has just broken above the 200-day EMA kicking off the so-called golden cross Which is a longer-term buy and hold signal. I don't have any interest whatsoever in shorting this market. I think you've got a scenario where everything's leaning in one direction. And of course, the Canadian economy is a mess while the US dollar has been fighting quite nicely against other currencies, not just the Canadian dollar.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewIn fact, when you look across the forex world, the Canadian dollar looks absolutely miserable. So, I don't see that it starts beating up on the US dollar without some type of major flip in attitude. I'm a buyer of dips. I'm writing it up to 1.4250 at the very least.Ready to trade our Forex USD/CAD predictions? Here are the best Canadian online brokers to start trading with.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
