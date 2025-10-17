Wind Energy Equipment Logistics Market To Reach USD $8.86 Billion By 2029 At 5.5% CAGR

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- How Big Is The Wind Energy Equipment Logistics Market In 2025?The size of the wind energy equipment logistics market has been experiencing substantial growth over the last few years. It's projected to expand from $6.72 billion in 2024 to $7.15 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. This historic growth can be tied back to ongoing policy support, a shift towards renewable energy sources, heightened resilience and climate adaptation strategies, the growth in electrified transportation and an uptick in offshore wind development.

The logistics market for wind energy equipment is projected to witness robust expansion in the coming years. With a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%, the market size is predicted to reach $8.86 billion by 2029. A number of factors are contributing to this growth estimated for the forecast period. These factors include escalating renewable energy goals, rising concerns about the environment and climate change, escalating energy security and self-sufficiency, as well as growing awareness and support from the public. Further fueling the growth in this duration are trends such as advancements in technology, innovative products, collaborations, and investments.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Wind Energy Equipment Logistics Market?

The upward trend in renewable energy demand is anticipated to boost the expansion of the wind energy equipment logistics market. Renewable energy encompasses energy obtained from sources that naturally and virtually perpetually replenish themselves. The growing realization of climate change and the environmental consequences of conventional energy resources, like fossil fuels, have sparked an increased appetite for cleaner, more sustainable energy options. Efficient logistics for wind energy equipment assure the punctual arrival of wind turbine components at project locations, thereby lowering total project expenditures and rendering renewable energy more economically viable. This minimizes the risks connected with delays, damage, or loss of wind turbine components during transport. For instance, statistics from the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, a UK government agency, report that renewable electricity generation in December 2023 stood at 30.1 TWh in Q3 2023, a 6.8% surge from 2022, setting a new record for a year's third quarter. As such, the escalating renewable energy demand is facilitating the wind energy equipment logistics market's growth.

Who Are The Key Players In The Wind Energy Equipment Logistics Industry?

Major players in the Wind Energy Equipment Logistics include:

. DHL International GmbH

. Deutsche Post DHL Group

. Federal Express Corporation

. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

. General Electric Company

. Schenker AG

. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

. Nippon Express Co. Ltd.

. Expeditors International of Washington Inc.

. Vestas Wind Systems AS

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Wind Energy Equipment Logistics Market In The Globe?

Major corporations active in the wind energy equipment logistics sector are exploring innovative technology like utility-scale wind projects to enhance their market profitability. The term 'utility-scale wind project' pertains to a large installation of wind turbines meant to produce electricity for utilities and large industrial consumers. For instance, Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company, a renewable energy firm based in the UAE, initiated the UAE's first utility-scale wind project in October 2023. This project, expected to be executed with equipment installed with specialized logistics, aims to switch from fossil fuel-generated power to clean, renewable wind energy, thereby reducing the carbon footprint of electricity production in the UAE.

What Segments Are Covered In The Wind Energy Equipment Logistics Market Report?

The wind energy equipment logisticsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Equipment: Rotor Blade, Towers, Generator, Gearbox

2) By Transport Type: Air, Rail, Road, Waterways

3) By Application: Offshore, Onshore

4) By End User: Government Sector, Private Sector

Subsegments:

1) By Rotor Blade: Onshore Rotor Blades, Offshore Rotor Blades

2) By Towers: Tubular Towers, Lattice Towers, Hybrid Towers

3) By Generator: Synchronous Generators, Asynchronous Generators, Permanent Magnet Generators

4) By Gearbox: Planetary Gearboxes, Spur Gearboxes, Helical Gearboxes

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Wind Energy Equipment Logistics Market By 2025?

In 2024, the wind energy equipment logistics market was dominated by Asia-Pacific. The forecast anticipates growth in this region. The study includes reports on several regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

