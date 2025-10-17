Water Supply System Transforming Life Beyond The Ebola Response In Democratic Republic Of The Congo

MENAFN - African Press Organization)Download logo

For years, the 20 000 residents of Bulape have lived with a harsh reality: to fetch water, they had to walk several kilometres through the forest, often at dawn or dusk, to reach stagnant and unsafe pools.

“The water was often dirty, but we had no choice,” recalls Henriette Byongo, a mother of seven. The long trek stole hours from women's days, delayed children on their way to school, and fuelled outbreaks of waterborne diseases.

That all changed with the installation of a water supply system, initiated by World Health Organization (WHO), in partnership with national and local authorities. Set up to support the Ebola response following the outbreak of the disease declared on 4 September 2025, the system has gone on to transform life beyond the emergency.

“The danger was everywhere,” says Dr Serge Bulangyene Loso, medical director at Bulape General Referral Hospital.“Without water, we couldn't disinfect, wash hands or provide safe care. We did what we could, but we knew it wasn't enough.”

A sustainable solution was urgently needed-one that could meet the immediate demands of the Ebola response, while leaving a long-term legacy of health and dignity.

The answer came through an ingenious system: a protected spring 2.5 kilometres from the village was tapped and connected to Bulape by a network of pipes. Two large storage tanks now hold 20 000 litres of water, continuously supplying the hospital, the Ebola Treatment Centre and several community access points.

A dual-flow mechanism delivers chlorinated water for clinical use and untreated water for household needs, ensuring both infection control and everyday supply.

“The water we use now is clean, drinkable and safe,” says Dr Loso.“It's not just a comfort – it's survival.”

The installation meets WHO's standards for water, hygiene and sanitation, providing up to 150 litres per person per day-a remarkable achievement in such a remote area, and a testament to equitable access in action.

Implementation was not easy. Rugged terrain and the distance from the source had thwarted several earlier attempts.

“Some people said it was impossible,” recalls Mamadou Zongo, a WHO health logistician.“But with the right decisions at the right time-and the resources mobilized by WHO and its partners-we designed a system that is simple, robust and adapted to the terrain.”

That combination of technical ingenuity and strong community mobilization made the difference. Villagers joined from day one, digging trenches, carrying materials and connecting pipes. Today, they maintain the network themselves, a sign of true local ownership.

“This is more than infrastructure,” says Zongo.“It is a collective achievement born of solidarity and the will to build a better future.”

For Dr Richard Kitenge, Incident Manager for the Ministry of Health's Ebola response, the lesson is clear:“Water is the first line of defence. Without it, there is no hygiene, no safe care, no prevention. Bulape shows how a coordinated response can go beyond the emergency and leave a lasting legacy.”

Dr Mory Keita, WHO Africa's Incident Manager for the Ebola response, echoes this sentiment:“This water source doesn't just help fight Ebola. It restores confidence, dignity and community resilience. It strengthens both health and the social fabric of the village.”

At the community water point-six taps in a neat row-life in Bulape now flows to a new rhythm. Children play around the basins; women exchange news and containers fill without haste. What was once a daily struggle has become a space of connection and renewal.

As Byongo fills her container, she smiles:“This water is our collective victory,” she says, surrounded by laughter and conversation.“It has changed our lives. It gives us hope-for our children, for our health and for everything we have built together.”

