Siora Surgicals Pvt. Ltd. To Exhibit Orthopedic Implant Range At Arab Health 2026, Dubai
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Siora Surgicals Pvt. Ltd., a trusted name in orthopedic implant manufacturing for over 30 years, has announced that it will be participating in Arab Health 2026 (now WHX Dubai), scheduled from February 9-12 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The exhibition is considered the largest healthcare trade show in the Middle East and continues to attract a wide mix of global manufacturers, medical professionals, and industry leaders each year.
For Siora, the event comes as an important opportunity to present its latest line of orthopedic implants and instruments before a truly international audience. The company has steadily expanded its portfolio to cover trauma implants, spine fixation systems, external fixators, and joint care solutions - all developed in a modern facility in the RAI District, Sonepat, Haryana, that complies with ISO 13485 and WHO-GMP standards.
WHX Dubai (Formerly Arab Health) 2026 at a Glance
WHX Dubai has long been a meeting point for healthcare decision-makers. Next year's edition is expected to host more than 3,500 exhibitors and over 100,000 visitors, including doctors, hospital administrators, researchers, and distributors. The 2026 program will focus strongly on medical device innovation, sustainable healthcare technology, and new approaches in surgical treatment.
Unlike a typical trade show, Arab Health also runs high-level conferences where experts discuss both challenges and breakthroughs in the healthcare sector. For companies like Siora Surgicals, this makes the event much more than an exhibition - it becomes a platform to share expertise and connect with professionals shaping the future of healthcare delivery.
What Siora Plans to Showcase?
Siora's booth, HN7.A71, will feature a wide spread of orthopedic solutions ranging from trauma plates and screws to advanced intramedullary nails and spinal fixation systems. Instrument sets specifically designed for accuracy and surgeon comfort will also be on display.
"Our aim has always been to deliver dependable and innovative products that make a real difference in surgery and patient recovery," said a senior representative from Siora Surgicals. "Arab Health gives us the chance to engage directly with surgeons and healthcare leaders from around the world, and we see this as a vital step toward building new collaborations."
Here's the product highlight visitors will be exploring at Siora's booth HN7.A71:
AURASPINE Spine Implant Systems
ADEURA Expert Tibia and Femur Nailing System
HUMERON Multifix Humeral Nail
TARSOFIX Ankle Nailing System
ILIZARC Ring Ex-Fix System
ZAILFIX LRS Ex-Fix System
ACCUHIP Fixed Bipolar Prosthesis
PROXAFIX PFNA Nail System
Maxillofacial Internal Fixation System
A Commitment That Travels Beyond Borders
Today, Siora Surgicals supplies its quality orthopedic implants to more than 50 countries, establishing long-term partnerships with distributors and healthcare providers across Asia, Africa, Europe, and Latin America. Participation at WHX Dubai 2026 reinforces the company's vision to expand its international footprint while continuing to focus on quality and innovation in orthopedic care.
The team warmly invites visitors, surgeons, and potential partners to drop by the Siora exhibit at the Dubai World Trade Centre this January and see first-hand how its products are supporting better surgical outcomes worldwide.
