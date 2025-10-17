Built To Lead By Steven Daniel Reitan A Story Of Grit, Faith, And The Quiet Power Of True Leadership

Manning, Iowa -“True leadership starts in the quiet decision to keep going, to keep growing, and to believe that even the toughest seasons are shaping something in you.”

With this conviction, veteran and entrepreneur Steven Daniel Reitan releases his extraordinary new book, Built to Lead, a memoir-meets-manual that redefines what it means to lead in a world hungry for resilience, integrity, and hope.

Raised in hardship, tested in the crucible of military service, and refined through both personal and professional storms, Reitan's journey shows that leadership is not about titles or applause, it's about presence, responsibility, and faith.“If you can't lead yourself, with discipline, humility, and heart, you won't be able to lead others in a way that truly lasts,” he writes.

From Adversity to Purpose

In Built to Lead, Reitan traces his path from barefoot boyhood days by a lowa lake to grueling farm labor, from the chaos of basic training to the high-stakes responsibility of leading people and missions. Along the way, he distills life into timeless lessons on grit, service, and self-mastery.

Each chapter ends with practical“Leadership Lessons,” making the book not only a powerful story but also a guide for executives, educators, military professionals, faith-driven leaders, and anyone searching for purpose.

“Leadership isn't about barking orders or demanding respect. It's about setting the tone through your actions. It's about doing your work with excellence, taking responsibility for your choices, and treating others with dignity.”

Faith as Foundation

Woven through every page is the thread of faith. Reitan shares how a battered childhood Bible became his anchor, how verses like Psalm 23 and Joshua 1:9 carried him through fear, abuse, self-doubt, and uncertainty. For him, faith was not abstract; it was lived strength.

“My faith didn't erase the pain, but it gave it meaning. It didn't take away the struggle, but it gave me the strength to endure.”

This spiritual dimension makes Built to Lead stand apart. It's not just a book about leading others, it's about surrendering to something greater than yourself, and in doing so, finding the courage to serve with authenticity.

A Book for This Moment

At a time when leadership is often confused with visibility, Reitan's voice reminds us that the truest leaders are often the quietest, those who lift others, who endure storms with steadiness, and who live with purpose beyond self.

Whether you're a CEO navigating challenges, a soldier carrying responsibility, a pastor shepherding a community, or simply someone searching for meaning in hard seasons, Built to Lead offers a powerful reminder: storms don't last forever, but the lessons they teach can last a lifetime.

