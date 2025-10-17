Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijani-Kyrgyz Fund Set To Spin New Growth Threads In Carpet Sector

Azerbaijani-Kyrgyz Fund Set To Spin New Growth Threads In Carpet Sector


2025-10-17 05:06:08
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, October 17. An investment agreement for fitted carpet production was signed in Kyrgyzstan between the Azerbaijan-Kyrgyz Development Fund and Orion Grand LLC, Trend reports via the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan.

The document provides for financing the construction of the country's first modern fitted carpet manufacturing facility.

Until now, this type of product was entirely imported.

The launch of production is expected not only to reduce dependence on imports but also to create new jobs and strengthen Kyrgyzstan's industrial potential.

The total cost of the project is estimated at $3.2 million, $1 million of which will be provided by the Azerbaijan-Kyrgyz Development Fund.

The new facility's products will be supplied both domestically and exported to countries in the region, including Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Azerbaijan.

MENAFN17102025000187011040ID1110210162

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search