Azerbaijani-Kyrgyz Fund Set To Spin New Growth Threads In Carpet Sector

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)An investment agreement for fitted carpet production was signed in Kyrgyzstan between the Azerbaijan-Kyrgyz Development Fund and Orion Grand LLC, Trend reports via the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan.

The document provides for financing the construction of the country's first modern fitted carpet manufacturing facility.

Until now, this type of product was entirely imported.

The launch of production is expected not only to reduce dependence on imports but also to create new jobs and strengthen Kyrgyzstan's industrial potential.

The total cost of the project is estimated at $3.2 million, $1 million of which will be provided by the Azerbaijan-Kyrgyz Development Fund.

The new facility's products will be supplied both domestically and exported to countries in the region, including Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Azerbaijan.