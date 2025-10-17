Ukrainian Forces Make Gains In Regaining Control Of Territory In Zaporizhzhia Region Cinc Syrskyi

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Syrskyi said this in a Facebook post seen by Ukrinform.

"The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back Russian occupiers in all sectors, inflicting effective fire damage on them and destroying enemy personnel and equipment. Although the situation in the combat areas remains difficult, the enemy does not fully possess the strategic initiative. Despite suffering enormous losses, the enemy has made only minor advances in some sectors of the front," Syrskyi said.

According to him, in September alone, Russian losses amounted to nearly 29,000 troops, along with 70 tanks, 65 armored combat vehicles, over 1,050 artillery systems, six multiple launch rocket systems, and other equipment destroyed or damaged.

Since the beginning of the year, 2,060 Russian servicemen have surrendered.

Syrskyi stressed that the Kremlin's plans to seize key areas and settlements have failed, forcing constant revisions and delays.

"We can state that Ukrainian soldiers have stopped the enemy's spring and summer offensive campaign and continue to disrupt further Kremlin plans by taking asymmetric measures to offset the enemy's numerical and firepower advantage. We are implementing effective active defense measures, during which, in certain sectors, the Defense Forces conduct counteroffensive operations. Our units are also successfully carrying out assault operations to regain lost positions," Syrskyi said.

CinC Syrskyi visits combat units on border with Dnipropetrovsk region

In particular, Ukrainian forces continue to push Russian troops out of the Sumy region. Active combat operations are ongoing in the Pokrovsk district of the Donetsk region, and Ukrainian forces have achieved certain progress in regaining control of territory in the Zaporizhzhia region.

There are also other sections of the front where the enemy has made no gains.

"For the first time in all the years of the war, deep strikes against Russian territory are being carried out most effectively. As part of the deep strike operations, military targets, logistics, and elements of the aggressor state's energy infrastructure are being destroyed. The results of this work are becoming increasingly tangible for the Russian army and economy," Syrskyi said.

Since the beginning of the year, successful strikes have been carried out on 45 facilities of Russia's fuel-energy and military-industrial sectors.

"As a result, Russia's overall production of fuel and lubricants has decreased by almost 25%. Every day, due to reduced petroleum exports, the aggressor state loses over $46 million. The destruction of the enemy's rear resources significantly complicates its ability to conduct active combat operations," Syrskyi added.

He also said there are positive signals regarding new military aid packages from Ukraine's partners, including discussions on the supply of precision weapons such as Tomahawk cruise missiles and other advanced systems.

"Their deployment will greatly strengthen efforts to compel the Russian aggressor to end the war and establish a just peace. Ukraine's Defense Forces remain resilient, coordinated, and confident in our shared success," Syrskyi said.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine