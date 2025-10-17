CBA And World Bank Discuss Expanding Long-Term Cooperation On Sustainable Development

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and the World Bank have exchanged views on expanding long-term cooperation in support of sustainable development goals.

Azernews reports that the discussion took place during a working visit by CBA Chairman Taleh Kazimov to Washington, D.C., where he met with Antonella Bassani, Vice President of the World Bank for the Europe and Central Asia region.

During the meeting, both sides expressed satisfaction with ongoing collaboration, particularly in ensuring macroeconomic stability and enhancing financial inclusion in Azerbaijan. They also reviewed the initiatives and projects outlined in the new Country Partnership Framework for Azerbaijan.

Additionally, the two officials discussed prospects for broadening cooperation in the long-term to further support sustainable development objectives.