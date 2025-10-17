Defense Minister Inspects Combat Readiness And Living Conditions Of Army Units

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

At the instruction of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Ilham Aliyev, the leadership of the Ministry of Defense has inspected the logistical support and combat readiness level of Azerbaijani Army units, Azernews reports.

According to the Ministry of Defense, senior officials visited commando military units and other formations to assess the quality of improvements made to the social and living conditions of servicemen and to review the organization of military service.

Following the inspection, Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, gave additional instructions to responsible officers regarding winter preparedness, further improvement of service and living conditions in military units, enhancement of combat capability, seasonal maintenance of weapons and equipment, and the continuity of logistical support.

Highly praising the combat and moral-psychological readiness of the personnel, the minister met with servicemen to discuss issues of their interest.

During the meeting, Minister Hasanov spoke about the successful reforms implemented in the field of army building under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev. He noted that the President's resolute defense of Azerbaijan's national interests at high-level international events has further strengthened the country's reputation and influence on the global stage. The minister also conveyed to the personnel the key directives set by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief for the Azerbaijani Army.

Later, Minister Hasanov instructed officers to ensure strict adherence to discipline and safety regulations, promote healthy interpersonal relations within the ranks, and pay special attention to the health and well-being of the personnel.

Colonel General Hasanov emphasized the importance of maintaining constant oversight of troop organization, keeping all types of logistical support under close attention, and strengthening control over the observance of safety rules. He issued concrete directives to the command staff to that effect.