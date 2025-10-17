Spark Energy Minerals Reports New Lithium And Gallium-REE Assay Results From Flagship Brazil Project
|Sample ID
|Cs 2 O (ppm)
|Ga 2 O 3 (ppm)
|Ga 2 O 3 (gpt)
|Li 2 O (ppm)
|Nb 2 O 5 (ppm)
|Rb 2 O (ppm)
|Sc 2 O 3 (ppm)
|Tl 2 O (ppm)
|ARA-SS-253
|41.98
|52.38
|52.38
|307.81
|91.55
|475.71
|12.27
|3.43
|ARA-SS-256
|19.08
|63.12
|63.12
|191.57
|42.92
|241.68
|9.20
|1.77
|ARA-SS-275
|16.11
|73.87
|73.87
|133.46
|64.37
|194.66
|N/A
|1.66
|ARA-SS-257
|14.84
|52.38
|52.38
|120.54
|37.19
|150.92
|N/A
|1.35
|ARA-SS-255
|13.57
|41.63
|41.63
|111.93
|28.61
|196.85
|N/A
|1.35
|ARA-SS-281
|10.71
|53.72
|53.72
|109.78
|75.82
|205.60
|N/A
|1.77
|ARA-SS-254
|7.85
|29.55
|29.55
|83.95
|32.90
|94.05
|N/A
|0.62
|ARA-SS-279
|9.97
|57.75
|57.75
|83.95
|58.65
|147.64
|N/A
|1.35
|ARA-SS-283
|11.45
|63.12
|63.12
|83.95
|61.51
|146.54
|N/A
|1.35
|ARA-SS-274
|10.39
|49.69
|49.69
|81.80
|52.93
|203.41
|N/A
|1.35
|ARA-SS-273
|9.12
|51.03
|51.03
|77.49
|51.50
|166.23
|N/A
|1.14
|ARA-SS-282
|7.21
|37.60
|37.60
|77.49
|114.44
|166.23
|N/A
|1.14
|ARA-SS-272
|1.17
|64.46
|64.46
|73.19
|134.47
|50.31
|13.80
|N/A
|ARA-SS-277
|7.10
|38.95
|38.95
|73.19
|47.21
|168.41
|N/A
|1.14
|ARA-SS-280
|5.83
|36.26
|36.26
|71.03
|41.48
|124.67
|N/A
|0.94
|ARA-SS-278
|5.09
|32.23
|32.23
|64.58
|62.94
|131.23
|N/A
|0.94
|ARA-SS-270
|0.85
|38.95
|38.95
|60.27
|203.13
|80.93
|15.34
|0.73
|ARA-SS-271
|0.64
|42.98
|42.98
|60.27
|978.47
|48.12
|23.01
|0.52
|ARA-SS-267
|0.95
|67.15
|67.15
|58.12
|296.12
|75.46
|19.94
|0.62
|ARA-SS-262
|0.64
|64.46
|64.46
|51.66
|532.15
|63.43
|16.87
|N/A
|ARA-SS-266
|0.74
|68.49
|68.49
|47.36
|238.90
|48.12
|26.07
|N/A
|ARA-SS-269
|0.64
|60.44
|60.44
|45.20
|135.90
|56.87
|12.27
|0.62
|ARA-SS-259
|0.64
|67.15
|67.15
|38.75
|233.17
|28.43
|19.94
|N/A
|ARA-SS-265
|0.53
|51.03
|51.03
|38.75
|308.99
|40.46
|21.47
|N/A
|ARA-SS-263
|0.32
|64.46
|64.46
|36.59
|267.51
|7.66
|13.80
|N/A
|ARA-SS-264
|0.32
|65.81
|65.81
|36.59
|748.16
|14.22
|16.87
|N/A
|ARA-SS-268
|0.42
|65.81
|65.81
|36.59
|216.01
|5.47
|15.34
|N/A
|ARA-SS-258
|0.42
|65.81
|65.81
|34.44
|462.06
|10.94
|21.47
|N/A
|ARA-SS-260
|0.11
|81.92
|81.92
|32.29
|240.33
|N/A
|23.01
|N/A
|ARA-SS-261
|0.21
|83.27
|83.27
|32.29
|546.46
|3.28
|24.54
|N/A
Table 02: SGS results for Li2O in the chip rock.
|Sample ID
|Cs 2 O (ppm)
|Ga 2 O 3 (ppm)
|Ga 2 O 3 (gpt)
|Li 2 O (ppm)
|Nb 2 O 5 (ppm)
|Rb 2 O (ppm)
|Sc 2 O 3 (ppm)
|Tl 2 O (ppm)
|ARA-CR-116C
|172.39
|212.38
|212.38
|7990.08
|799.66
|5728.26
|127.31
|22.45
|ARA-CR-215
|141.64
|206.82
|206.82
|4150.02
|1369.00
|3825.40
|141.11
|19.95
|ARA-CR-122
|283.71
|151.89
|151.89
|3721.67
|841.14
|3221.74
|16.87
|15.59
|ARA-CR-114B
|113.23
|161.30
|161.30
|3007.04
|590.80
|3251.26
|16.87
|18.60
|ARA-CR-112
|24.60
|135.76
|135.76
|2619.59
|391.96
|1815.37
|26.07
|11.12
|ARA-CR-212
|49.09
|126.24
|126.24
|2567.93
|871.18
|2012.22
|75.16
|12.99
|ARA-CR-131
|94.57
|155.79
|155.79
|2202.01
|713.83
|3290.63
|9.20
|18.70
|ARA-CR-136
|162.85
|126.24
|126.24
|1956.62
|437.74
|2545.89
|13.80
|13.40
|ARA-CR-205
|762.59
|141.02
|141.02
|1319.48
|205.99
|1786.94
|N/A
|6.96
|ARA-CR-203
|46.97
|115.50
|115.50
|992.30
|331.88
|1154.84
|23.01
|5.61
|ARA-CR-132
|88.31
|84.61
|84.61
|908.36
|268.94
|1641.49
|7.67
|10.39
|ARA-CR-147
|57.46
|162.50
|162.50
|858.85
|347.61
|1931.29
|N/A
|7.38
|ARA-CR-135
|73.68
|150.42
|150.42
|727.55
|263.21
|1849.27
|15.34
|7.59
|ARA-CR-134
|29.05
|150.42
|150.42
|628.53
|300.41
|1521.19
|15.34
|6.86
|ARA-CR-112B
|11.56
|81.92
|81.92
|589.79
|135.90
|571.95
|N/A
|3.22
|ARA-CR-133
|13.99
|123.56
|123.56
|477.86
|160.22
|1386.68
|7.67
|7.17
|ARA-CR-207
|125.95
|51.03
|51.03
|462.79
|67.23
|383.85
|N/A
|1.97
|ARA-CR-208
|42.83
|68.49
|68.49
|460.64
|120.16
|484.46
|52.15
|1.97
|ARA-CR-237
|36.89
|76.55
|76.55
|443.42
|128.75
|597.10
|26.07
|2.60
|ARA-CR-231
|28.20
|52.38
|52.38
|413.28
|90.12
|448.37
|10.74
|2.18
|ARA-CR-210
|79.30
|47.01
|47.01
|385.30
|50.07
|554.45
|N/A
|3.01
|ARA-CR-201
|62.23
|83.27
|83.27
|380.99
|90.12
|833.32
|12.27
|5.61
|ARA-CR-238
|30.85
|68.49
|68.49
|376.69
|91.55
|539.14
|15.34
|2.49
|ARA-CR-137
|40.92
|61.78
|61.78
|325.03
|144.48
|1175.62
|N/A
|6.44
|ARA-CR-112A
|7.53
|76.55
|76.55
|301.35
|44.35
|562.11
|N/A
|4.05
|ARA-CR-034A
|4.13
|32.23
|32.23
|266.91
|68.66
|400.26
|9.20
|2.39
|ARA-CR-204
|38.70
|37.60
|37.60
|223.86
|57.22
|406.82
|N/A
|2.49
|ARA-CR-216
|6.26
|38.95
|38.95
|219.56
|70.10
|171.69
|9.20
|1.45
|ARA-CR-219
|1.38
|28.20
|28.20
|206.64
|38.62
|285.43
|N/A
|2.18
|ARA-CR-227
|15.48
|32.23
|32.23
|202.34
|28.61
|333.55
|N/A
|1.87
|ARA-CR-220
|5.19
|41.63
|41.63
|195.88
|226.02
|382.76
|24.54
|2.91
|ARA-CR-247
|14.21
|60.44
|60.44
|193.73
|90.12
|367.45
|N/A
|1.45
|ARA-CR-235
|14.21
|36.26
|36.26
|187.27
|24.32
|523.83
|N/A
|2.81
|ARA-CR-149
|10.18
|41.63
|41.63
|178.66
|77.25
|531.49
|N/A
|5.20
Table 03: REE (TREO/MREO) assay results from stream sediment samples on Caladão Target.
|Sample ID
|CeO 2 (ppm)
|Dy 2 O 3 (ppm)
|Er 2 O 3 (ppm)
|Eu 2 O 3 (ppm)
|Ga 2 O 3 (ppm)
|Ga 2 O 3 (gpt)
|Gd 2 O 3 (ppm)
|Ho 2 O 3 (ppm)
|La 2 O 3 (ppm)
|Lu 2 O 3 (ppm)
|Nd 2 O 5 (ppm)
|Pr 2 O 3 (ppm)
|Sm 2 O 3 (ppm)
|Tb 2 O 3 (ppm)
|Tm 2 O 3 (ppm)
|Y 2 O 3 (ppm)
|Yb 2 O 3 (ppm)
|TREO (ppm)
|MREO (ppm)
|MREO (%)
|ARA-SS-271
|4,708.18
|54.63
|19.55
|2.44
|42.98
|42.98
|116.09
|8.48
|2,252.19
|2.83
|1,659.87
|502.15
|222.18
|13.05
|2.67
|208.19
|17.08
|10,016.31
|2,467.70
|24.64
|ARA-SS-270
|966.30
|17.49
|7.34
|3.17
|38.95
|38.95
|28.33
|3.00
|502.41
|0.90
|296.26
|94.27
|45.22
|3.49
|1.01
|80.49
|6.15
|2,099.41
|459.73
|21.90
|ARA-SS-266
|1,010.23
|14.22
|7.35
|2.81
|68.49
|68.49
|19.46
|2.74
|251.21
|1.02
|167.84
|54.26
|29.69
|2.69
|0.98
|68.12
|6.60
|1,683.26
|270.44
|16.07
|ARA-SS-269
|815.44
|16.79
|7.47
|2.69
|60.44
|60.44
|24.18
|2.94
|339.63
|0.86
|215.20
|69.80
|38.96
|3.28
|0.97
|78.88
|6.04
|1,658.81
|346.26
|20.87
|ARA-SS-272
|857.14
|9.67
|4.55
|0.96
|64.46
|64.46
|17.08
|1.73
|318.17
|0.74
|206.57
|65.96
|30.85
|2.04
|0.64
|45.46
|4.44
|1,605.13
|317.17
|19.76
|ARA-SS-265
|726.07
|12.23
|6.61
|2.58
|51.03
|51.03
|16.16
|2.33
|204.77
|1.05
|139.73
|45.88
|25.98
|2.27
|0.91
|61.58
|6.38
|1,284.77
|227.56
|17.71
|ARA-SS-253
|546.17
|13.07
|6.25
|1.71
|52.38
|52.38
|19.95
|2.33
|292.61
|0.82
|174.26
|55.80
|31.66
|2.61
|0.94
|74.30
|5.58
|1,250.68
|279.18
|22.32
|ARA-SS-267
|868.85
|7.14
|4.11
|2.07
|67.15
|67.15
|8.73
|1.40
|98.86
|0.67
|58.55
|22.48
|13.57
|1.31
|0.59
|36.35
|4.10
|1,167.48
|103.78
|8.89
|ARA-SS-262
|712.49
|4.40
|3.88
|1.17
|64.46
|64.46
|3.43
|1.09
|32.02
|1.00
|9.68
|7.48
|4.87
|0.64
|0.74
|29.96
|5.35
|847.58
|27.32
|3.22
|ARA-SS-259
|402.33
|7.00
|4.19
|1.63
|67.15
|67.15
|7.77
|1.45
|115.99
|0.73
|64.15
|21.72
|11.94
|1.23
|0.66
|38.87
|4.55
|699.83
|106.75
|15.25
|ARA-SS-268
|310.74
|6.20
|4.31
|0.38
|65.81
|65.81
|5.18
|1.39
|53.24
|0.77
|34.17
|11.60
|6.73
|0.91
|0.70
|38.91
|4.78
|490.63
|59.99
|12.23
|ARA-SS-260
|382.54
|3.98
|3.12
|0.49
|81.92
|81.92
|2.81
|0.96
|27.79
|0.67
|8.98
|5.21
|3.59
|0.54
|0.54
|25.93
|4.10
|485.85
|22.48
|4.63
|ARA-SS-264
|245.38
|7.45
|6.17
|1.08
|65.81
|65.81
|6.45
|1.75
|53.83
|1.44
|44.56
|12.96
|8.70
|1.10
|1.07
|48.96
|7.97
|453.20
|75.19
|16.59
|ARA-SS-263
|225.35
|4.80
|3.10
|1.08
|64.46
|64.46
|5.28
|1.03
|78.22
|0.60
|50.27
|15.14
|8.23
|0.82
|0.49
|28.03
|3.53
|433.83
|79.75
|18.38
|ARA-SS-261
|291.30
|4.53
|4.06
|0.49
|83.27
|83.27
|2.73
|1.18
|25.10
|1.05
|9.68
|4.55
|3.25
|0.60
|0.74
|33.36
|5.92
|396.85
|22.77
|5.74
|ARA-SS-255
|146.88
|3.33
|1.46
|0.85
|41.63
|41.63
|5.33
|0.60
|84.09
|0.22
|48.75
|15.04
|8.23
|0.68
|0.24
|17.69
|1.59
|340.96
|76.51
|22.44
|ARA-SS-254
|123.69
|3.18
|1.57
|0.53
|29.55
|29.55
|4.51
|0.58
|67.08
|0.23
|41.06
|12.72
|6.96
|0.64
|0.25
|17.94
|1.59
|287.33
|64.97
|22.61
|ARA-SS-274
|114.20
|4.71
|2.10
|0.64
|49.69
|49.69
|6.09
|0.79
|58.64
|0.27
|40.24
|12.35
|8.58
|0.91
|0.31
|25.75
|1.94
|281.50
|67.18
|23.87
|ARA-SS-256
|113.26
|3.14
|1.42
|1.20
|63.12
|63.12
|4.32
|0.57
|58.52
|0.19
|37.67
|11.20
|6.96
|0.60
|0.22
|17.31
|1.37
|262.43
|59.93
|22.84
|ARA-SS-258
|125.44
|4.89
|4.13
|0.59
|65.81
|65.81
|3.50
|1.20
|31.78
|1.03
|20.99
|6.24
|4.06
|0.70
|0.75
|34.42
|5.69
|246.00
|37.09
|15.08
|ARA-SS-257
|107.52
|2.39
|1.15
|0.76
|52.38
|52.38
|3.52
|0.44
|48.90
|0.15
|31.49
|9.62
|5.68
|0.48
|0.17
|12.70
|1.14
|230.49
|49.97
|21.68
|ARA-SS-277
|62.19
|5.58
|2.77
|0.41
|38.95
|38.95
|4.70
|1.01
|40.23
|0.39
|26.94
|7.61
|4.87
|0.94
|0.46
|36.19
|2.85
|197.53
|46.20
|23.39
|ARA-SS-282
|54.58
|5.70
|3.19
|0.37
|37.60
|37.60
|4.38
|1.09
|34.83
|0.42
|23.33
|6.79
|4.87
|0.87
|0.51
|37.79
|3.19
|181.58
|41.79
|23.02
|ARA-SS-281
|65.83
|2.73
|1.36
|0.52
|53.72
|53.72
|3.58
|0.53
|33.89
|0.19
|22.98
|6.89
|4.75
|0.55
|0.19
|16.51
|1.37
|163.93
|38.13
|23.26
|ARA-SS-280
|48.61
|3.44
|1.83
|0.32
|36.26
|36.26
|3.11
|0.66
|27.79
|0.30
|17.15
|5.23
|3.48
|0.53
|0.31
|21.45
|2.16
|136.73
|30.00
|21.94
|ARA-SS-275
|54.82
|2.70
|1.15
|0.63
|73.87
|73.87
|3.09
|0.44
|26.97
|0.16
|19.60
|5.85
|3.71
|0.47
|0.18
|13.42
|1.14
|136.03
|32.52
|23.91
|ARA-SS-283
|51.54
|2.20
|1.19
|0.37
|63.12
|63.12
|2.54
|0.41
|25.92
|0.17
|17.61
|5.38
|3.59
|0.44
|0.17
|13.09
|1.14
|127.30
|29.41
|23.10
|ARA-SS-278
|28.58
|5.03
|3.24
|0.23
|32.23
|32.23
|2.84
|1.10
|15.36
|0.56
|10.50
|3.09
|2.20
|0.71
|0.57
|40.82
|3.87
|116.28
|21.64
|18.61
|ARA-SS-273
|37.48
|3.83
|1.99
|0.37
|51.03
|51.03
|2.64
|0.71
|20.88
|0.26
|12.83
|3.82
|2.67
|0.59
|0.27
|24.15
|1.94
|114.42
|23.86
|20.86
|ARA-SS-279
|27.76
|2.02
|1.06
|0.29
|57.75
|57.75
|1.64
|0.37
|15.60
|0.16
|9.21
|2.83
|1.86
|0.33
|0.16
|12.22
|1.14
|76.94
|16.35
|21.25
Table 04: REE (TREO/MREO) assay results from chip rock samples on Caladão Target.
|Sample ID
|CeO 2 (ppm)
|Dy 2 O 3 (ppm)
|Er 2 O 3 (ppm)
|Eu 2 O 3 (ppm)
|Ga 2 O 3 (ppm)
|Ga 2 O 3 (gpt)
|Gd 2 O 3 (ppm)
|Ho 2 O 3 (ppm)
|La 2 O 3 (ppm)
|Lu 2 O 3 (ppm)
|Nd 2 O 5 (ppm)
|Pr 2 O 3 (ppm)
|Sm 2 O 3 (ppm)
|Tb 2 O 3 (ppm)
|Tm 2 O 3 (ppm)
|Y 2 O 3 (ppm)
|Yb 2 O 3 (ppm)
|TREO (ppm)
|MREO (ppm)
|MREO (%)
|ARA-CR-220
|N/A
|35.46
|13.53
|8.77
|41.63
|41.63
|65.17
|5.83
|995.56
|1.30
|778.67
|216.64
|102.63
|7.84
|1.67
|152.66
|9.34
|3,901.24
|1,148.09
|29.43
|ARA-CR-217
|2,543.66
|4.98
|2.66
|1.73
|83.27
|83.27
|7.66
|0.94
|142.14
|0.44
|127.95
|31.07
|15.54
|1.07
|0.41
|22.87
|2.73
|3,027.30
|181.59
|6.00
|ARA-CR-132
|1,102.99
|29.39
|8.79
|1.76
|84.61
|84.61
|49.94
|4.06
|564.22
|1.02
|407.07
|118.66
|72.24
|6.87
|1.14
|117.98
|7.29
|2,543.40
|638.04
|25.09
|ARA-CR-216
|N/A
|24.43
|9.88
|10.12
|38.95
|38.95
|43.47
|4.18
|749.99
|0.90
|528.72
|153.69
|69.34
|5.19
|1.23
|118.31
|6.60
|2,310.70
|786.24
|34.03
|ARA-CR-219
|N/A
|23.16
|8.74
|8.05
|28.20
|28.20
|41.06
|3.88
|631.30
|0.82
|383.15
|104.19
|55.55
|5.05
|1.06
|112.86
|5.58
|1,912.20
|574.42
|30.04
|ARA-CR-212
|481.63
|21.70
|10.70
|2.93
|126.24
|126.24
|27.04
|3.93
|213.21
|1.54
|202.13
|58.23
|41.40
|4.01
|1.66
|136.94
|10.59
|1,232.29
|329.36
|26.73
|ARA-CR-215
|87.96
|10.09
|4.36
|6.44
|206.82
|206.82
|20.09
|1.74
|427.47
|0.48
|332.42
|92.45
|41.51
|2.23
|0.57
|45.20
|3.42
|1,080.16
|481.61
|44.59
|ARA-CR-211
|592.08
|3.98
|1.60
|2.19
|71.18
|71.18
|7.48
|0.68
|149.88
|0.16
|87.71
|31.91
|14.50
|0.87
|0.21
|17.31
|1.25
|940.23
|139.99
|14.89
|ARA-CR-218
|N/A
|9.61
|4.06
|5.59
|41.63
|41.63
|16.19
|1.63
|309.14
|0.40
|188.95
|56.60
|25.86
|1.98
|0.51
|45.86
|2.96
|840.89
|284.79
|33.87
|ARA-CR-222
|721.27
|2.13
|1.40
|0.41
|87.30
|87.30
|2.22
|0.46
|46.68
|0.27
|-
|5.90
|3.48
|0.37
|0.23
|12.47
|1.82
|832.51
|12.19
|1.46
|ARA-CR-135
|353.02
|11.97
|3.22
|0.87
|150.42
|150.42
|20.18
|1.62
|154.92
|0.28
|114.07
|37.36
|27.37
|2.88
|0.37
|46.23
|2.16
|792.72
|194.86
|24.58
|ARA-CR-221
|N/A
|11.03
|5.07
|3.75
|38.95
|38.95
|14.00
|2.03
|212.86
|0.43
|128.88
|37.92
|19.25
|2.06
|0.65
|49.87
|3.30
|637.80
|200.36
|31.41
|ARA-CR-202
|N/A
|5.61
|2.16
|0.53
|26.86
|26.86
|8.79
|0.92
|139.68
|0.24
|69.05
|24.44
|13.22
|1.24
|0.29
|25.81
|1.71
|567.32
|114.35
|20.16
|ARA-CR-213
|115.02
|5.41
|2.07
|3.05
|69.84
|69.84
|10.17
|0.90
|194.45
|0.20
|129.58
|38.35
|17.86
|1.19
|0.27
|26.00
|1.48
|551.27
|193.60
|35.12
|ARA-CR-034A
|N/A
|6.19
|3.03
|3.43
|32.23
|32.23
|8.56
|1.15
|110.12
|0.33
|75.46
|23.89
|12.64
|1.20
|0.41
|33.84
|2.39
|524.51
|120.14
|22.90
|ARA-CR-214
|107.64
|3.70
|1.42
|2.48
|67.15
|67.15
|7.00
|0.62
|126.19
|0.14
|89.93
|26.27
|12.18
|0.83
|0.19
|16.52
|1.02
|401.13
|133.73
|33.34
|ARA-CR-133
|59.38
|7.86
|4.37
|1.88
|123.56
|123.56
|7.63
|1.56
|74.71
|0.44
|58.09
|17.99
|9.16
|1.34
|0.59
|65.59
|3.30
|314.00
|95.02
|30.26
|ARA-CR-203
|77.66
|7.38
|3.91
|1.02
|115.50
|115.50
|6.20
|1.40
|37.18
|0.47
|38.26
|10.81
|7.89
|1.21
|0.58
|44.46
|3.76
|242.53
|65.90
|27.17
|ARA-CR-149
|N/A
|7.44
|3.95
|1.83
|41.63
|41.63
|8.77
|1.43
|43.04
|0.48
|51.90
|13.61
|10.09
|1.35
|0.55
|47.38
|3.30
|222.35
|84.83
|38.15
|ARA-CR-112A
|82.46
|4.09
|0.87
|1.11
|76.55
|76.55
|6.33
|0.50
|46.68
|0.07
|37.09
|10.95
|9.04
|0.97
|0.11
|13.59
|0.46
|218.23
|62.50
|28.64
|ARA-CR-112B
|65.01
|3.73
|1.35
|1.02
|81.92
|81.92
|4.84
|0.61
|38.70
|0.14
|30.33
|8.64
|6.61
|0.76
|0.21
|16.53
|1.14
|181.90
|50.34
|27.68
|ARA-CR-150
|N/A
|5.10
|2.30
|0.66
|30.89
|30.89
|4.65
|1.02
|36.24
|0.32
|26.94
|7.84
|5.45
|0.77
|0.40
|28.73
|2.28
|178.86
|46.36
|25.92
|ARA-CR-201
|73.56
|3.05
|1.91
|0.42
|83.27
|83.27
|3.11
|0.68
|30.14
|0.28
|25.78
|7.77
|4.75
|0.49
|0.32
|21.55
|1.82
|177.62
|42.10
|23.70
|ARA-CR-148
|74.96
|0.67
|0.14
|0.27
|51.03
|51.03
|1.28
|0.09
|49.26
|N/A
|17.15
|6.83
|2.55
|0.16
|N/A
|2.45
|0.11
|159.75
|27.58
|17.26
|ARA-CR-112C
|39.12
|3.93
|1.80
|1.22
|64.46
|64.46
|4.53
|0.73
|26.39
|0.17
|21.69
|6.18
|5.45
|0.73
|0.24
|24.64
|1.25
|138.90
|38.18
|27.49
|ARA-CR-239
|N/A
|0.93
|0.38
|0.60
|34.92
|34.92
|1.58
|0.15
|20.99
|N/A
|11.90
|3.83
|2.09
|0.21
|N/A
|4.85
|0.23
|85.80
|19.07
|22.23
|ARA-CR-134
|14.17
|3.05
|1.81
|0.73
|150.42
|150.42
|2.59
|0.62
|12.31
|0.19
|13.88
|3.94
|2.78
|0.47
|0.24
|24.57
|1.48
|82.18
|24.26
|29.52
|ARA-CR-209
|N/A
|1.47
|0.64
|0.81
|25.52
|25.52
|1.86
|0.26
|12.67
|0.08
|14.11
|3.82
|2.67
|0.30
|0.08
|7.47
|0.57
|78.77
|22.49
|28.55
Table 05: Ga2O3 assay results from chip rock samples on Caladão Target.
|Sample ID
|CeO 2 (ppm)
|Dy 2 O 3 (ppm)
|Er 2 O 3 (ppm)
|Eu 2 O 3 (ppm)
|Ga 2 O 3 (ppm)
|Ga 2 O 3 (gpt)
|Gd 2 O 3 (ppm)
|Ho 2 O 3 (ppm)
|La 2 O 3 (ppm)
|Lu 2 O 3 (ppm)
|Nd 2 O 5 (ppm)
|Pr 2 O 3 (ppm)
|Sm 2 O 3 (ppm)
|Tb 2 O 3 (ppm)
|Tm 2 O 3 (ppm)
|Y 2 O 3 (ppm)
|Yb 2 O 3 (ppm)
|TREO (ppm)
|MREO (ppm)
|MREO (%)
|ARA-CR-114C
|5.86
|1.02
|0.44
|0.30
|221.79
|221.79
|0.85
|0.14
|4.93
|N/A
|4.90
|1.39
|0.81
|0.14
|0.06
|6.77
|0.34
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|ARA-CR-116C
|19.44
|0.99
|0.50
|0.40
|212.38
|212.38
|1.34
|0.15
|27.79
|0.07
|18.31
|5.48
|1.86
|0.16
|N/A
|4.24
|0.46
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|ARA-CR-215
|87.96
|10.09
|4.36
|6.44
|206.82
|206.82
|20.09
|1.74
|427.47
|0.48
|332.42
|92.45
|41.51
|2.23
|0.57
|45.20
|3.42
|1,080.16
|481.61
|44.59
|ARA-CR-147
|4.92
|0.11
|N/A
|N/A
|162.50
|162.50
|0.14
|N/A
|2.81
|N/A
|1.28
|0.46
|0.35
|N/A
|N/A
|0.62
|-
|11.29
|2.83
|25.06
|ARA-CR-131
|12.77
|1.33
|0.83
|0.25
|155.79
|155.79
|1.03
|0.26
|8.21
|0.10
|5.37
|1.69
|1.28
|0.21
|0.13
|7.71
|0.91
|41.83
|9.92
|23.72
|ARA-CR-122
|27.52
|2.12
|0.98
|0.48
|151.89
|151.89
|2.14
|0.32
|12.31
|0.09
|12.68
|3.23
|2.67
|0.32
|0.10
|9.37
|0.68
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|ARA-CR-135
|353.02
|11.97
|3.22
|0.87
|150.42
|150.42
|20.18
|1.62
|154.92
|0.28
|114.07
|37.36
|27.37
|2.88
|0.37
|46.23
|2.16
|792.72
|194.86
|24.58
|ARA-CR-134
|14.17
|3.05
|1.81
|0.73
|150.42
|150.42
|2.59
|0.62
|12.31
|0.19
|13.88
|3.94
|2.78
|0.47
|0.24
|24.57
|1.48
|82.18
|24.26
|29.52
|ARA-CR-205
|16.40
|0.40
|0.18
|0.14
|141.02
|141.02
|0.55
|0.06
|8.21
|N/A
|5.13
|1.63
|0.93
|0.09
|N/A
|2.18
|0.11
|36.86
|8.23
|22.33
|ARA-CR-212
|481.63
|21.70
|10.70
|2.93
|126.24
|126.24
|27.04
|3.93
|213.21
|1.54
|202.13
|58.23
|41.40
|4.01
|1.66
|136.94
|10.59
|1,232.29
|329.36
|26.73
|ARA-CR-136
|8.08
|0.68
|0.32
|0.15
|126.24
|126.24
|0.51
|0.10
|3.75
|N/A
|3.15
|0.95
|0.70
|0.09
|N/A
|3.52
|0.34
|22.53
|5.59
|24.83
|ARA-CR-133
|59.38
|7.86
|4.37
|1.88
|123.56
|123.56
|7.63
|1.56
|74.71
|0.44
|58.09
|17.99
|9.16
|1.34
|0.59
|65.59
|3.30
|314.00
|95.02
|30.26
|ARA-CR-203
|77.66
|7.38
|3.91
|1.02
|115.50
|115.50
|6.20
|1.40
|37.18
|0.47
|38.26
|10.81
|7.89
|1.21
|0.58
|44.46
|3.76
|242.53
|65.90
|27.17
|ARA-CR-222
|721.27
|2.13
|1.40
|0.41
|87.30
|87.30
|2.22
|0.46
|46.68
|0.27
|-
|5.90
|3.48
|0.37
|0.23
|12.47
|1.82
|832.51
|12.19
|1.46
Samples were analyzed by SGS Geosol (Vespasiano, metropolitan Belo Horizonte), an internationally certified laboratory for resource and reserve reporting. Methods were selected according to sample type and expected element/oxide ranges. Stream-sediment samples were prepared using PRS80J-PA (Soil & Sediment; 80# sieving). Rock and core samples (fresh or weathered) were prepared using PRP70J_A2-PA (crush 75% <3 mm; pulverize 250 g to 95% <150#; Jones split). Chemical analyses employed ICM90A (sodium-peroxide fusion with ICP-OES/ICP-MS finish). QA/QC measures included a blank at the start of preparation, duplicates every 15 samples, and one certified reference standard per analytical batch.
Qualified Person:
The scientific and technical information disclosed in this document has been approved by Jonathan Victor Hill, BSc Hons, FAusIMM, the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.
About Spark Energy Minerals Inc.
Spark Energy Minerals Inc. is a Canadian company advancing the exploration and development of critical minerals essential to the clean-energy transition. The Company's primary focus is Brazil, where it controls a significant land position within the country's emerging Lithium Valley - a region recognized for its lithium, gallium, and rare-earth potential. Spark's flagship Arapaima Project spans approximately 91,900 hectares and hosts multiple targets for lithium and gallium-REE mineralization. Through systematic exploration, Spark aims to help strengthen the secure and sustainable supply of minerals that power electrification, renewable energy, and modern technologies. The Company is committed to responsible exploration practices and supporting Brazil's development of a transparent, sustainable critical-minerals supply chain.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, SEE THE COMPANY'S WEBSITE AT
Email: ...
Contact: Eugene Hodgson, CEO, Tel. +1-877-272-9226
Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer
Certain statements contained in this release may constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively "forward-looking information") as those terms are used in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and similar Canadian laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could," "intend," "expect," "believe," "will," "projected," "estimated", "anticipates" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to the business of the Company, the Property, financing, and certain corporate changes. In addition, it should be noted that rock, soil, and stream sediment samples are inherently selective samples and may not represent the true underlying mineralization. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
SOURCE: Spark Energy Minerals Inc.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
