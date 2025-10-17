Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bigg Boss 19 Nehal's Heartfelt Sacrifice Wins Everyone's Respect!


2025-10-17 05:00:52
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Nehal Chudasama's emotional decision moved everyone in the Bigg Boss 19 house. During the 'Chitthi Aayi Hai' task, she chose to sacrifice her own family letter so that others could receive theirs. Tears, hugs, and gratitude filled the house as contestants broke down reading words from home.

