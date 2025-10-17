Mexican Navy Races To Rescue Flood Victims, Disaster Recovery Underway

The Mexican Navy has deployed ground crews and helicopters to flood-ravaged sites across Veracruz, Hidalgo, Puebla, and Querétaro. With over 70 dead and tens missing after torrential rains caused devastating floods and landslides, recovery efforts are ongoing in challenging conditions. Watch how military personnel are delivering supplies, clearing debris, and evacuating stranded residents as Mexico battles one of its worst flood disasters in recent years.

