Hyderabad SHOCKER! Woman Discovers Hidden Camera In Washroom Light Bulb Holder

Hyderabad (Telangana): A shocking incident from Hyderabad's Yousufguda surfaced as a woman found a hidden camera inside a light bulb holder in her bathroom. 23-year-old Bhukya Sanskruthi is married to Nenavath Umesh, who works at the Aditya Trade Centre in Ameerpet. She made the disturbing discovery on October 13. A case was registered, and an investigation is underway.

Owner and Electrician's Suspicious Actions

After finding the hidden camera, Bhavuka filed a written complaint on Tuesday at 8:30 pm, stating that she informed the house owner, Ashok Yadav, that the light bulb was not working on October 4. The owner and the electrician, Chintu, came to her residence for the repair work while she was at the office.

After a few days, her husband noticed that a screw had fallen from the bulb holder. Upon checking, the couple discovered a camera hidden inside it. After that, they immediately informed the house owner, Ashok Yadav, who came to their residence and took away the bulb holder.

After some time, Ashok returned with the holder, which appeared to have been tampered with and covered using plaster, and told them that it was "not working" and asked them to check it themselves.

When Bhavuka told the owner that she would file a complaint, he tried to stop her by assuring her that he would bring the electrician to the house to settle the matter.

On Tuesday, when the couple asked about the electrician, the owner said,“When he gets out of jail, the electrician will blackmail you; it's up to you.”

Complaint Filed, Electrician Still At Large

Afterwards, the couple filed a complaint on the same day. The police registered a case under Sections 77, 79, 351(2), 296, 238 r/w 3(5) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The electrician is missing but the investigation to track and arrest him is underway.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)