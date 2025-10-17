AUS Vs IND: Travis Head Lavishes Praise On Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Ahead Of ODI Series (WATCH)

Australia's flamboyant opener Travis Head has heaped praise on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli ahead of the first ODI of the three-match series at Optus Stadium in Perth, which will start on Sunday, October 19. The upcoming ODI series against Australia marks the return of two Indian batting stalwarts to international cricket after a gap of six months.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's last appearance in the Indian jersey was in the Champions Trophy 2025 final in March, wherein the Men in Blue clinched the title by defeating New Zealand. A couple of months later, in May, the batting duo retired from Test cricket ahead of the England tour. Following retirement from red-ball cricket, Rohit and Kohli have not played any matches for India, making the upcoming ODI series their much-awaited comeback to international cricket.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will only feature in ODI cricket after retiring from T20Is and Tests, with the 2027 ODI World Cup in sight, as many see this Australia series as a make-or-break audition ahead of the marquee event, which will be co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.

'They have been awesome for India'

Speaking to the reporters alongside India all-rounder Axar Patel at the Optus Stadium in Perth, Travis Head hailed Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, calling the latter the 'greatest white-ball player'. The Australian batter took a glance at Axar Patel when he remarked that two Indian batting stalwarts looked determined to extend their careers until the 2027 World Cup, prompting a knowing smile from the Indian all–rounder.

“They have been awesome for India, I guess Axar can speak more highly about them than myself. But two quality players, two of the best white-ball players. Virat is probably the greatest white-ball player. Rohit is not that far behind,” Head told reporters.

“Someone who opens the batting. I have huge regard for what Rohit has been able to do. I am sure they will be missed at some stage, but I think they both are going until 2027 (looks at Axar Patel and the all-rounder smiles). They both are trying to get to the World Cup. It is great for the game that they are still playing,” he added.

Travis Head: They both are white ball greats. Probably Virat Kohli is the greatest white-ball player and Rohit Sharma is not far behind. I hope they both are going to play 2027 World Cup. It will be great for the twitter/ktmugNlc9T

- Rohan (@rohann__45) October 17, 2025

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been India's mainstays in ODI cricket for over a decade, having significantly contributed to the Men in Blue's dominance in white-ball cricket with their match-winning partnerships, record-breaking performances, and consistency across conditions. The duo together amassed over 25,000 ODI runs, including 83 centuries and 132 fifties between them.

Will Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli Play the 2027 ODI World Cup?

The upcoming ODI series against Australia is crucial for Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli as the selectors are expected to keep a close watch on the batting duo's form, fitness, and performance to assess their potential involvement for the long-term ODI plans in the build-up to the ODI World Cup in 2027, which will take place in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.

During the press conference for India's squad announcement for Australia's white-ball tour, BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar stated that Rohit and Kohli were non-committal for the marquee event. However, India Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill confirmed that the star batters are in the plans for the World Cup, highlighting their experience, skill, and match-winning ability, which led the side to many victories.

When Gautam Gambhir was asked about Rohit and Kohli's ODI future, India's head coach gave a cryptic response, stating that the 2027 World Cup is still years away and emphasizing that the focus must stay on the present.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will look to deliver their best performance in their farewell tour of Australia in order to be in India's future ODI plans.