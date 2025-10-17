African Energy Chamber's (AEC) NJ Ayuk To Shape MSGBC Basin's Energy Future At Dakar Conference

African Energy Chamber Executive Chairman, NJ Ayuk, will participate in the upcoming MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2025 conference – the region's leading platform for advancing dialogue, partnerships and investment in West Africa's rapidly evolving energy sector. Taking place in Dakar, the event brings together policymakers, national oil companies, investors and project developers from across the MSGBC Basin to explore strategies for scaling exploration, developing infrastructure and delivering long-term energy security.

As one of Africa's foremost voices for market-driven energy development, Ayuk has been instrumental in shaping policy discussions around local content, investment frameworks and energy access. His participation in MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2025 will reinforce the AEC's mission to ensure Africa's energy wealth translates into tangible benefits for its people through sustainable growth, job creation and industrialization.

The MSGBC Basin has rapidly emerged as one of the most dynamic hydrocarbon frontiers globally, following landmark developments such as bp's Greater Tortue Ahmeyim LNG project, Woodside's Sangomar oilfield and ongoing offshore exploration by Kosmos Energy, Petrosen and other key players. With gas discoveries positioning the basin as a new anchor for West African energy exports and power generation, the region's success continues to draw global attention and investment.

“The MSGBC region shows how clear policy, collaboration and investor confidence can unlock remarkable energy potential. The AEC, under NJ Ayuk's leadership, has been at the forefront of advocating for African-led energy development, which closely aligns with the goals of this conference. His participation highlights the importance of dialogue, reform and collaboration as the region enters a new phase of growth and opportunity,” said Sandra Jeque, Project Director at Energy Capital&Power.

Through his engagement at the event, Ayuk will join a high-level lineup of speakers and panelists discussing themes such as regional integration, private sector participation, energy financing and the role of natural gas in Africa's energy transition. His participation will further strengthen ties between the AEC and MSGBC stakeholders, supporting efforts to position the basin as a cornerstone of Africa's energy future.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital&Power.