PFAS Testing Market Outlook, 2037 - Opportunities Driven By Environmental And Health Concerns

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The PFAS testing market presents opportunities driven by environmental and health concerns. Growth is fueled by stringent regulations across North America, Europe, and Asia, requiring extensive PFAS testing in water, industrial discharge, and biological samples to address persistent chemical risks.

Dublin, Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "PFAS Testing Market Outlook 2037" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global PFAS testing market was valued at USD 306.60 million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 1,246,628.1 thousand by 2037, registering a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period (2025-2037). In 2025, the market size is projected to be USD 353.30 million due to mounting concerns about the environmental persistence and health risks of PFAS chemicals, often referred to as "forever chemicals." Governments across North America, Europe, and Asia are implementing stringent regulations that mandate testing of drinking water, industrial discharge, agricultural runoff, and even blood samples for PFAS content.

Key Topics Covered:

Global PFAS Testing Market



Introduction

Market Definition and Segmentation

Study Assumptions and Abbreviations

Research Methodology & Approach

Primary Research

Secondary Research

SPSS Methodology

Data Triangulation

Executive Summary

Competitive Landscape

Competitive Intelligence

Outcome: Actionable Insights

Global Industry Overview

Market Overview

Market Segmentation

Regional Synopsis Industry Supply Chain Analysis

DROT



Driver

Restraint

Opportunities

Trends Government Regulation

Competitive Landscape



Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Bruker

PerkinElmer

SCIEX

Shimadzu Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Water Corporation

Ongoing Technological Advancements



Price Benchmarking

Technique Type Scenario Key End-User

PFAS Testing Market Analysis By Analyte Type



SWOT Analysis

Case Study Analysis

Unmet Need Analysis

Disruption Impacting Customers' Business

Emerging Alternative Testing Methods For Pfas Detection

Recent Developments

Root Cause Analysis (RCA)

Porter Five Forces Analysis

PFAS Remediation Market Growth

Adoption Of PFAS Remediation Technologies Across Different Sectors

Different PFAS Remediation

PFAS Value Chain Flow

PFAS Detection - Player Analysis

PFAS Removal - Player Analysis

PFAS Decomposition - Player Analysis PFAS Disposal - Player Analysis

PFAS Value Chain - Market Research & Business Opportunity Analysis



Industry Risk Assessment

Global Outlook and Projections

Global Overview

Market Value (USD Thousands), Current and Future Projections, 2019-2037 Increment $ Opportunity Assessment, 2019-2037

Global Segmentation (USD Thousands), 2019-2037, By Product Type, Value (USD Thousands)



Instruments

Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry (LC-MS/MS)

Gass Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry (GC-MS)

Mass Spectrometry

ELISA

Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectrometry (NMR)

Total Oxidizable Precursor Assay (TOP Assay)

Others

Consumables

Chromatography Columns

Sample Preparation Techniques

Solvents

Reagents

Reference Materials & Analytical Standards

Membrane & Syringe Filters

Others

Software

Analyte, Value (USD Thousands)

Perfluorooctanoic Acid (PFOA)

Perfluorooctane Sulfonic Acid (PFOS)

Perfluorononanoic Acid (PFNA)

Perfluorohexane Sulfonate (PFHxS)

Perfluorobutanesulfonic Acid (PFBS)

Others

Application, Value (USD Thousands)

Wastewater Testing

Drinking Water Testing

Ground & Surface Water Testing

Air Testing

Food & Beverages Testing

Soil Testing

Consumer Product Testing

Cosmetics

Others

End user, Value (USD Thousands)

Environmental Testing & Regulatory Agencies

Water Treatment Facilities

Industrial Manufacturing

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Consumer Goods & Packaging Research & Academia

Regional Synopsis, Value (USD Thousands), 2019-2037



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle East and Africa

Companies Featured



Agilent Technologies Inc.

Bruker

PerkinElmer

SCIEX

Shimadzu Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Waters Corporation

