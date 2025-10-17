PFAS Testing Market Outlook, 2037 - Opportunities Driven By Environmental And Health Concerns
Dublin, Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "PFAS Testing Market Outlook 2037" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The global PFAS testing market was valued at USD 306.60 million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 1,246,628.1 thousand by 2037, registering a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period (2025-2037). In 2025, the market size is projected to be USD 353.30 million due to mounting concerns about the environmental persistence and health risks of PFAS chemicals, often referred to as "forever chemicals." Governments across North America, Europe, and Asia are implementing stringent regulations that mandate testing of drinking water, industrial discharge, agricultural runoff, and even blood samples for PFAS content.
Key Topics Covered:
Global PFAS Testing Market
- Introduction Market Definition and Segmentation Study Assumptions and Abbreviations Research Methodology & Approach Primary Research Secondary Research SPSS Methodology Data Triangulation Executive Summary Competitive Landscape Competitive Intelligence Outcome: Actionable Insights Global Industry Overview Market Overview Market Segmentation Regional Synopsis Industry Supply Chain Analysis
DROT
- Driver Restraint Opportunities Trends Government Regulation
Competitive Landscape
- Agilent Technologies, Inc. Bruker PerkinElmer SCIEX Shimadzu Corporation Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Water Corporation
Ongoing Technological Advancements
- Price Benchmarking Technique Type Scenario Key End-User
PFAS Testing Market Analysis By Analyte Type
- SWOT Analysis Case Study Analysis Unmet Need Analysis Disruption Impacting Customers' Business Emerging Alternative Testing Methods For Pfas Detection Recent Developments Root Cause Analysis (RCA) Porter Five Forces Analysis PFAS Remediation Market Growth Adoption Of PFAS Remediation Technologies Across Different Sectors Different PFAS Remediation PFAS Value Chain Flow PFAS Detection - Player Analysis PFAS Removal - Player Analysis PFAS Decomposition - Player Analysis PFAS Disposal - Player Analysis
PFAS Value Chain - Market Research & Business Opportunity Analysis
- Industry Risk Assessment Global Outlook and Projections Global Overview Market Value (USD Thousands), Current and Future Projections, 2019-2037 Increment $ Opportunity Assessment, 2019-2037
Global Segmentation (USD Thousands), 2019-2037, By Product Type, Value (USD Thousands)
- Instruments Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry (LC-MS/MS) Gass Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry (GC-MS) Mass Spectrometry ELISA Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectrometry (NMR) Total Oxidizable Precursor Assay (TOP Assay) Others Consumables Chromatography Columns Sample Preparation Techniques Solvents Reagents Reference Materials & Analytical Standards Membrane & Syringe Filters Others Software Analyte, Value (USD Thousands) Perfluorooctanoic Acid (PFOA) Perfluorooctane Sulfonic Acid (PFOS) Perfluorononanoic Acid (PFNA) Perfluorohexane Sulfonate (PFHxS) Perfluorobutanesulfonic Acid (PFBS) Others Application, Value (USD Thousands) Wastewater Testing Drinking Water Testing Ground & Surface Water Testing Air Testing Food & Beverages Testing Soil Testing Consumer Product Testing Cosmetics Others End user, Value (USD Thousands) Environmental Testing & Regulatory Agencies Water Treatment Facilities Industrial Manufacturing Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Consumer Goods & Packaging Research & Academia
Regional Synopsis, Value (USD Thousands), 2019-2037
- North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East and Africa
Companies Featured
- Agilent Technologies Inc. Bruker PerkinElmer SCIEX Shimadzu Corporation Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Waters Corporation
