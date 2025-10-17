Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
PFAS Testing Market Outlook, 2037 - Opportunities Driven By Environmental And Health Concerns


(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The PFAS testing market presents opportunities driven by environmental and health concerns. Growth is fueled by stringent regulations across North America, Europe, and Asia, requiring extensive PFAS testing in water, industrial discharge, and biological samples to address persistent chemical risks.

Dublin, Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "PFAS Testing Market Outlook 2037" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The global PFAS testing market was valued at USD 306.60 million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 1,246,628.1 thousand by 2037, registering a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period (2025-2037). In 2025, the market size is projected to be USD 353.30 million due to mounting concerns about the environmental persistence and health risks of PFAS chemicals, often referred to as "forever chemicals." Governments across North America, Europe, and Asia are implementing stringent regulations that mandate testing of drinking water, industrial discharge, agricultural runoff, and even blood samples for PFAS content.
Key Topics Covered:

Global PFAS Testing Market

  • Introduction
  • Market Definition and Segmentation
  • Study Assumptions and Abbreviations
  • Research Methodology & Approach
  • Primary Research
  • Secondary Research
  • SPSS Methodology
  • Data Triangulation
  • Executive Summary
  • Competitive Landscape
  • Competitive Intelligence
  • Outcome: Actionable Insights
  • Global Industry Overview
  • Market Overview
  • Market Segmentation
  • Regional Synopsis
  • Industry Supply Chain Analysis

DROT

  • Driver
  • Restraint
  • Opportunities
  • Trends
  • Government Regulation

Competitive Landscape

  • Agilent Technologies, Inc.
  • Bruker
  • PerkinElmer
  • SCIEX
  • Shimadzu Corporation
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
  • Water Corporation

Ongoing Technological Advancements

  • Price Benchmarking
  • Technique Type Scenario
  • Key End-User

PFAS Testing Market Analysis By Analyte Type

  • SWOT Analysis
  • Case Study Analysis
  • Unmet Need Analysis
  • Disruption Impacting Customers' Business
  • Emerging Alternative Testing Methods For Pfas Detection
  • Recent Developments
  • Root Cause Analysis (RCA)
  • Porter Five Forces Analysis
  • PFAS Remediation Market Growth
  • Adoption Of PFAS Remediation Technologies Across Different Sectors
  • Different PFAS Remediation
  • PFAS Value Chain Flow
  • PFAS Detection - Player Analysis
  • PFAS Removal - Player Analysis
  • PFAS Decomposition - Player Analysis
  • PFAS Disposal - Player Analysis

PFAS Value Chain - Market Research & Business Opportunity Analysis

  • Industry Risk Assessment
  • Global Outlook and Projections
  • Global Overview
  • Market Value (USD Thousands), Current and Future Projections, 2019-2037
  • Increment $ Opportunity Assessment, 2019-2037

Global Segmentation (USD Thousands), 2019-2037, By Product Type, Value (USD Thousands)

  • Instruments
  • Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry (LC-MS/MS)
  • Gass Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry (GC-MS)
  • Mass Spectrometry
  • ELISA
  • Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectrometry (NMR)
  • Total Oxidizable Precursor Assay (TOP Assay)
  • Others
  • Consumables
  • Chromatography Columns
  • Sample Preparation Techniques
  • Solvents
  • Reagents
  • Reference Materials & Analytical Standards
  • Membrane & Syringe Filters
  • Others
  • Software
  • Analyte, Value (USD Thousands)
  • Perfluorooctanoic Acid (PFOA)
  • Perfluorooctane Sulfonic Acid (PFOS)
  • Perfluorononanoic Acid (PFNA)
  • Perfluorohexane Sulfonate (PFHxS)
  • Perfluorobutanesulfonic Acid (PFBS)
  • Others
  • Application, Value (USD Thousands)
  • Wastewater Testing
  • Drinking Water Testing
  • Ground & Surface Water Testing
  • Air Testing
  • Food & Beverages Testing
  • Soil Testing
  • Consumer Product Testing
  • Cosmetics
  • Others
  • End user, Value (USD Thousands)
  • Environmental Testing & Regulatory Agencies
  • Water Treatment Facilities
  • Industrial Manufacturing
  • Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
  • Consumer Goods & Packaging
  • Research & Academia

Regional Synopsis, Value (USD Thousands), 2019-2037

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Latin America
  • Middle East and Africa

Companies Featured

  • Agilent Technologies Inc.
  • Bruker
  • PerkinElmer
  • SCIEX
  • Shimadzu Corporation
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
  • Waters Corporation

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

